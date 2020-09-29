OptionsLive Launches, Addressing Institutional Demand for Unified Pricing, Analytics and Data

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of former options traders has launched OptionsLive, a sophisticated platform allowing institutions to trade US listed options with unsurpassed levels of transparency, insight and execution quality. OptionsLive is built on OpenFin, the financial markets' operating system (OS), allowing traders to utilize highly customized workflows through a unified trading, data and analytics desktop.

For years, options traders have relied on legacy solutions that have lacked interoperability and hindered execution quality, requiring traders to aggregate spreadsheets, market data providers and legacy execution platforms.

OptionsLive's fully electronic workflow addresses these challenges with:

Fractional pricing for greater precision and lower costs

Volatility and price-based execution through proprietary algos

Real-time graphics with historical analytics

Trade executions covered without spread risk

Streaming market quotes on working orders

Unified access to derived and exchange data

By performing calculations on the same intuitive interface where they can submit orders, traders obtain better execution and a heightened level of efficiency, while eliminating the need for proprietary models.

"With OptionsLive, exchange-traded options traders can now have greater transparency, less slippage and improved profitability," said David Hoffman, co-head of OptionsLive. "By partnering with OpenFin, we're ensuring that this advanced technology is offered to the entire marketplace, and is easily integrated into traders' desktops."

"Technology in the options market has been slow to address the real-time data requirements that traders demand, and OptionsLive tackles those issues head on," said Chuck Doerr, President & COO of OpenFin. "It's exciting to be working with the team as they unveil a solution that could dramatically change the dynamics of the entire options ecosystem."

Implementation for OptionsLive is fast and easy with the flexibility to be deployed into existing infrastructure, allowing banks, asset managers and hedge funds to be up and running in days.

About OptionsLive

OptionsLive is one of the industry's most advanced options trading platforms. Designed by traders for traders, it offers the sophistication and transparency that banks, asset managers and hedge funds need to gain advanced insight, leverage superior analytics and deliver best execution. OptionsLive is a software service owned by ED&F Man Client Services and presented to clients by ED&F Man Capital. For more information, visit https://options-live.com/ .

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the financial industry's operating system, enabling digital transformation and simplifying app distribution to financial desktops. Used by the largest industry players through to the newest of FinTech innovators, OpenFin deploys more than 1,200 desktop applications across 225,000 desktops in over 1,500 buy-side and sell-side firms. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, CME Ventures, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners and Wells Fargo, among others. The company is based in New York with offices in London. For more information, visit https://openfin.co

