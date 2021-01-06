OPTIONSSWING ANNOUNCES LITE MEMBERSHIP PLAN STARTING AT $40/MONTH Tweet this

The lite version comes as an alternative to the regular monthly subscription of $120 and brings the same daily hand-curated information and mentoring plus access to select channels on Discord. According to Jason Lee, CEO & Founder of OptionsSwing, the lite plan was created to make trading education more affordable and accessible especially to those who want to see how the platform works before committing to a higher membership tier.

"The economic crisis caused by the pandemic resulted in a boom of popularity for online sources of alternative income and trading emerged due to its versatility and accessibility. However, this relatively new industry constantly faces problems of quality and integrity, with many online firms promising unrealistic profits and 'effortless' success to capitalize on inexperienced traders," says Jason. "Our motto at OptionsSwing is 'Education first, profit second' because we believe knowledge is the key to success. We refrain from promising unrealistic success rates and returns, focusing instead on teaching as much as we can to produce knowledgeable traders who are able to confidently navigate the stock market."

About OptionsSwing

OptionsSwing Inc. is the fastest growing educational options trading community. Founded in 2019, the company's mission is to provide education first and foremost, empowering members to understand and navigate the world of stock market in a responsible and confident manner. With 2,200+ members, hundreds of 5-star reviews on Google and TrustPilot and more than 170,000 followers on Instagram , OptionsSwing provides a wide range of hand-curated information, learning resources and real-time coaching to help members go beyond and benefit from trading to achieve financial independence. Learn more: OptionsSwing .

