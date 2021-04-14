OptionTrax Adds New IFRS 2 Enhancements to its Industry-Leading Financial Reporting Functionality

RADNOR, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan Management Corp., the developer and operator of OptionTrax®, a leading-edge equity management platform for clients around the globe, has just announced a suite of IFRS 2 compliance enhancements. The latest enhancements include tranche-level Black-Scholes fair value calculations, international risk-free rates, and even more granular financial reporting.

Elena Thomas, OptionTrax COO adds, "OptionTrax has calculated stock-based compensation for tranche-level valuations provided by clients for years, and our new IFRS 2 updates allow clients to value awards at a tranche-level directly within the OptionTrax platform. The audit-friendly and intuitive valuation and financial reporting that set OptionTrax apart now allows clients to generate one-step tranche-level assumptions and valuations."

Serving Global Clients

The OptionTrax platform is used by companies across the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Due to our expanding base of Cannabis industry clients, OptionTrax has seen tremendous growth in the Canadian market. To better serve this rapidly growing Canadian client base, OptionTrax now offers automated Canadian Treasury and Bond Rate retrieval. These rates are fed into the OptionTrax Black-Scholes calculation model, with rates pulled nightly from the Bank of Canada.

Transparent, Auditable, Reporting

The OptionTrax system stands out for the ability to drill down into financial and disclosure reports, providing clients and their auditors the transparency necessary to streamline the equity plan audit process. The latest OptionTrax release includes additional drill-down for disclosure values required under IFRS 2, such as the range of exercise prices and share prices at grant, and weighted average share price at exercise.

"The increasing scrutiny of corporate financials means that a "trust our reports" approach doesn't cut it anymore. Our best-in-class equity reporting calculations deliver the granularity that our clients need to provide the level of disclosure and transparency expected by their stakeholders and auditors," added Ms. Thomas

With these latest updates, OptionTrax continues to deliver the ultimate corporate user experience for improving and simplifying the complexity of global equity management. For more information, please email [email protected].

