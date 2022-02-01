OptionTrax Performance Award Management - Share Price Metrics and Beyond

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OptionTrax best-in-class performance award management functionality accommodates the increasingly diverse world of performance metrics, supporting clients in finding the best fit alignment between executives and stakeholders and the right incentives to retain and reward their employees. From Total Shareholder Return to internal growth and ESG metrics, OptionTrax offers all-in-one functionality to simplify performance award setup, tracking and accounting. These robust time-saving features and their benefits include:

Best-in-class performance metric management Fully-featured and easy-to-use equity management software

Market-based and non-market-based metric management facilitates stock price, TSR, sales goals, FDA approval, ESG and more

Multiple-tranche performance awards handled on a single grant simplifies granting and reporting processes

In an uncertain market, measurement date accounting handles metrics with future date goal setting or triggers

Period by period expense hedging based on projected performance eliminates large true-up expense at evaluation for non-market conditions

EPS inclusion factor gives full control as to when shares are considered contingently issuable and at what expected payout

Separate expense accrual end date and vest date to allow for distinguishing between performance measurement period and metric evaluation approval date

CEO, Jonathan Miller, commented, "In the current complex environment, tracking traditional share price metrics alone doesn't address key stakeholder concerns. We're seeing metrics around increased diversity, environmental performance, even goals like new user growth and platform engagement in the technology space. With the granular control and ultimate flexibility of the OptionTrax performance award management tools, our clients can easily manage, account and report on the performance metrics that best deliver against their specific goals. This is a tremendous time-saver and risk reduction for harried administrators and CFOs."

OptionTrax, the longest-standing provider of equity plan and cap table management software and services, works with fast-growing private and public companies across the globe. With cutting-edge software backed by the most experienced Certified Equity Professionals, OptionTrax offers an unparalleled combination of sophisticated, audit-friendly functionality and time-saving ease-of-use.

