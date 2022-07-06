OptionTrax® Releases Extensive Alert System to Reduce Administrator Burdens

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Miller, CEO of Plan Management Corp., the developer and licensor of the OptionTrax® System used worldwide, provided the following information today:

"Today we are excited to announce the release of an extensive alert system with deep flexibility for plan administrators. Plan administrators have an almost unlimited number of tasks that they have to keep track of and knowing that they will be reminded of upcoming takes a great weight off their shoulders. This is a function that administrators have asked for throughout our industry, and we are proud to have developed the most advanced and flexible alert system available."

The events that can trigger automated email alerts to be sent are:

Award release dates

Valuation of new awards

ESPP purchase start dates

Blackout period start dates

This feature is extremely customizable--administrators can select and compose:

How many days a reminder is sent before the event

The subject line of the email

The body of the email, including macros to dynamically populate the email with the days remaining until the event and the event date

The system also allows for non-equity plan administrators to receive alerts, for those activities like award releases and award valuation that require coordination with other teams such as payroll and finance.

Administrators can preview the notification email with dynamic data prior to saving and sending the alert.

This functionality is tied to user security rights so that companies can determine which administrators can create alerts. A full alert history audit log is also available to let administrators see what alerts have gone to which administrators and other stakeholders, and when they were sent.

Mr. Miller concluded this release by relating, "The response to our beta testing from administrators has been fantastic. We are very happy to continue to lead our industry in functionality that saves administrators valuable time and effort while assisting them in easily and comprehensively achieving the real goals of equity benefit plans--employee incentives, rewards, and retention."

