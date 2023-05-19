OptionTrax Releases KYC Process Management with Unmatched Flexibility

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OptionTrax has greatly improved the Know Your Client ("KYC") data collection process, providing shareholder service teams with a new level of flexibility in information gathering and communication. With compliance departments all over the world requiring different data points, OptionTrax meets the needs of our clients with the ability to generate custom forms, collect data across a variety of inputs and include auditable e-signatures.

Easy-to-use software backed by deep expertise Time-saving features for busy administrators

Jonathan Miller, CEO of Plan Management Corp. (PMC), the owner and developer of the OptionTrax® Equity Management Platform, commented, "With many companies holding off on IPOs and others transitioning from public back to private, the demand for private company shareholder engagement tools is higher than ever. This latest OptionTrax release provides the flexibility and ease-of-use our clients have come to expect from our industry-leading platform while enhancing the ability to engage stakeholders around share sales and purchases."

OptionTrax's shareholder event management functionality, including the ability to quickly create custom shareholder events with documentation, invite targeted shareholder lists and generate detailed reporting has been enhanced by the ability for clients to create custom data collection forms with auto-populated shareholder information to collect exactly the KYC information they're looking for in an unprecedented efficient and user-friendly format.

The latest release includes:

Fully customizable form generation including streamlined logo, signature and date inclusion, flexible data gathering to cover single, multi and open answer responses with save, preview and modify features

Shareholder signature functionality with automated timestamp and IP address stamp for audit purposes

IP Event documentation management with the choice to attach forms for e-signature or wet signature and different forms for individuals and entities

Event change audit logs with time, date, changed item and responsible user tracking

Targeted shareholder event invitations with filtering by ownership percentage, total shares owned, relationship to company, security types held, demographic tags and more

Mr. Miller added, "We're pleased to be able to incorporate client feedback into our development pipeline and respond quickly to the broader macroeconomic environment. These latest features save busy executives time while solidifying the accuracy of recordkeeping around crucial shareholder events. We're proud to be the provider of choice for mature private companies looking for sophisticated equity plan, cap table and shareholder management solutions."

Media contact:

Scott Miller

[email protected]

888 678 8729

SOURCE OptionTrax