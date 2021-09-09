OptionTrax Streamlines Section 16 Insider Tracking

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OptionTrax unveiled its Insider Tracking Module, which simplifies and streamlines the entire insider transaction clearance process. This new reporting system, supporting administrators and executives, saves OptionTrax clients valuable time across roles and responsibilities. The ability for insiders to request and report on transactions occurring outside of the company equity plan allows for straightforward, all-in-one reporting for company administrators.

Jonathan Miller, OptionTrax's CEO, noted, "We are excited to be able to provide the most advanced insider tracking system as an answer to many of our clients' requests. The completeness and accuracy of this new system reflects the need for and importance of proper insider transaction reporting for both private and public companies

This fully-featured addition to the OptionTrax platform includes:

Improved efficiency for insiders:

The ability to directly request authorization for purchases and sales from within the OptionTrax Participant Portal



Post-transaction confirmation features from within the Participant Portal that keep equity administrators up-to-date



Broker integration for combined clearance and execution process



Year-end holdings confirmations from within the Participant Portal



Increased transparency for administrators:

An insider tracking dashboard listing all outstanding requests for transaction authorization from insiders



The ability to approve, partially approve or reject insider requests, with notification flow-through to the Participant Portal



Detailed reporting on insider activity as-of any date



Real-time insider share balances, with broker integration

Combined with the OptionTrax 3, 4 and 5 filing service, issuers can easily gather Section 16 insider data in the platform and file quickly with SEC.

Mr. Miller announced, "Our early adopter clients using the new module are excited about the ability to combine the tracking process with the participant experience we're already providing for their equity plan, and we have received very positive feedback."

He concluded with, "OptionTrax continues to lead the industry in providing new solutions for the ever- expanding needs of our clients. Since our inception we have been dedicated to building the best equity management systems, along with providing support from Certified Equity Professionals who are always willing to answer questions, rather than investing in voicemail responses, chat boxes and sales and marketing puffery. That is why we have the highest client retention numbers in the business."

Media Contact:

Scott Miller

888.678.8729

[email protected]

SOURCE OptionTrax