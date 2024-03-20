OptionTrax Unveils Secure Tender and Repurchase Event Feature for Private Companies

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OptionTrax®, the leading equity plan administration and cap table management SaaS platform, is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature, allowing private companies to conduct tender or repurchase events seamlessly within the OptionTrax System. This innovative addition empowers companies to efficiently manage liquidity offerings for their security holders and reduce dilution when an IPO is a long way off or when the company prefers to stay private.

Key Features of the Internal Tender and Repurchase Event Feature include:

Easy-to-use software backed by deep expertise Celebrating 31 years as equity experts

Customizable Event Parameters: Clients can tailor the event according to their specific needs by setting parameters such as eligible securities, participating holders, and minimum and maximum participation amounts. This customization ensures that the event aligns perfectly with the company's unique requirements. Corporate-Specific Agreement Generation: The OptionTrax System generates corporate-specific agreement documents for each participating holder, streamlining the paperwork process and ensuring compliance with corporate policies and regulations. Shareholder Engagement: Holders gain access to the tender event through the OptionTrax portal, where they can conveniently view eligible securities, submit securities for tender, and complete necessary paperwork with electronic signatures. This user-friendly interface enhances transparency and engagement throughout the event. Comprehensive Process Management: Administrators have full control over the event with the ability to approve, reject, or prorate shares as needed, ensuring smooth execution and adherence to company guidelines and regulations. Post-Event Tracking: The OptionTrax System offers robust tracking capabilities for payouts associated with tenders paid out over time, providing valuable insights into the event's financial impact and facilitating accurate record-keeping. Open-Ended Event Creation: Clients can create open-ended events that enable holders to make ad hoc redemption requests, enhancing flexibility and accommodating evolving business needs. Complete Data Control: Data are completely managed and owned by the Issuer. All data regarding transactions and holders involved remain completely confidential to the company and are not used by OptionTrax or shared with any third parties.

Jonathan Miller, CEO of Plan Management Corp., the owner and developer of the OptionTrax System, said, "We are excited to introduce this transformative feature to our platform, enabling private companies to efficiently create, manage, and report on their internal tender and repurchase events. With customizable parameters, seamless process management, and comprehensive tracking capabilities, our clients can now offer liquidity to initial investors and long-term employees, helping retain top talent, without an IPO and while reducing share dilution."

For more information about OptionTrax and its groundbreaking tender and repurchase functionality, please visit www.OptionTrax.com or call (888) 678-8729.

About OptionTrax: OptionTrax is the leading platform dedicated to providing total solutions for equity plan administration, cap table management, and corporate actions. With a focus on efficiency, compliance, and user experience, OptionTrax empowers organizations to be creative in stakeholder relations, rewarding employees and driving growth in today's dynamic business environment.

Media Contact:

Scott Miller

8886788729

[email protected]

SOURCE OptionTrax