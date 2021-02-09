Optiperm™ biogas completes successful demonstration

NEWPORT, Del., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compact Membrane Systems (CMS), a pioneer in innovative separations technology, has completed the first pilot demonstration of Optiperm™ biogas. The latest addition to the CMS portfolio is aimed at enabling the clean energy transition underway in the biogas industry, a market valued at 55 billion. Optiperm™ biogas holds the potential to create pipeline ready gas with a simpler and less expensive product. Such a technology solution would enable local farms, landfills, and other sites to process and use their own biogas product or to sell it.

Optiperm™ biogas targets the separation of methane from carbon dioxide with fewer stages and less compression than existing membrane solutions, addressing the biogas market. CMS completed its first pilot demonstration and has proven membrane stability and achieved 90% methane purity with a single stage membrane unit.

Technology Overview

Optiperm™ biogas reduces the stages, compression, and pretreatment needed to upgrade biogas streams. The lower operating pressure (2-3 bara) makes the upgrading process more energy efficient than current high pressure membrane solutions. The fluoropolymer nature of the membranes provides stability in H 2 S, and resistance to common poisons like hydrogen, water vapor, and CO. The technology is scalable and can produce economically viable biogas upgrades for small, medium, and large streams. Optiperm™ biogas permeates the carbon dioxide, water, and hydrogen sulfide, leaving upgraded methane in the retentate.

Pilot Results

Working with Dickinson College Energy Projects Manager Matt Steiman, a spiral wound module system was installed at the Dickinson College Farm in late 2020. During the pilot installation, Optiperm™ biogas demonstrated stability and verified the performance that was measured in CMS laboratory testing. The unit took feed directly from the digester with no pretreatment and operated at a feed pressure of 2.7 bara. The feed contained 56-60% methane with balance carbon dioxide, 300 ppm H 2 S and was saturated with water vapor.

In a single stage, Optiperm™ biogas achieved:

Stable performance for 2 months

90% methane product

90% methane recovery

80% carbon dioxide in permeate stream

8x H2S reduction (from 300 ppm to 37 ppm)

The next steps include scale-up of the membrane modules for commercial use. The rig used at Dickinson Farm is available for additional pilot demonstrations. To learn more about the pilot rig or Optiperm™ biogas Contact CMS.

Contact Info:

Christine Parrish

302-999-7996 x 1018

[email protected]

SOURCE Compact Membrane Systems