Optiphase Drive Systems Welcomes Industry Titans to Advisory Board

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiphase Drive Systems (Optiphase), a pioneering leader in revolutionary electric power and propulsion technologies, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished experts, Dr. Evgeni Ganev and Dr. Karl Schultz, to its advisory board. Their combined decades of expertise in electrification, aerospace, and propulsion systems will strengthen Optiphase's efforts to innovate next-generation electric propulsion systems for a diverse range of vehicles and industries.

Dr. Evgeni Ganev: Bringing Over 40 Years of Expertise in Electrification and Propulsion Systems

Dr. Ganev is a true industry titan, with a career spanning over 40 years focused on electrification and propulsion systems for automotive and aerospace platforms. Currently serving as the CEO of EMPS Consulting LLC, Dr. Ganev has an impressive legacy, including 30 years as Chief Engineer of Electromechanical Power Systems at Honeywell Aerospace. His contributions have materialized in platforms such as the F-22, F-35, International Space Station, Space Shuttle, and many more.

With more than 50 U.S. patents and countless published papers and speeches, Dr. Ganev is highly regarded in the field. He is an active member of AIAA, IEEE, SAE, and ASTM, and has been recognized with multiple awards, including the SAE Charles Manly Memorial Award. Dr. Ganev holds a PhD in Electric Motion Control, along with degrees in Electronics Engineering and Power Electronics from the Technical University of Sofia.

Dr. Karl Schultz: Veteran Leader in Aerospace and Flight Operations

Dr. Karl Schultz brings over 30 years of experience as a C-suite executive in the aerospace sector. As the former CTO of Titan Industries, MD Helicopters, and VP of Global Technical Operations for Honeywell Aerospace, Dr. Schultz has made a significant impact on global flight operations and R&D. Additionally, his 13-year service as a naval helicopter pilot and flight instructor with more than 1,500 flight hours brings a unique operational perspective to the board. Dr. Schultz currently serves as the VP of Professional Services at Axon. He holds a PhD in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Old Dominion University and an MSc in Aeronautics and Astronautics from MIT.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome both Dr. Ganev and Dr. Schultz to our advisory board," said Daniel Vicario, CEO of Optiphase Drive Systems. "Their extensive backgrounds in aerospace, electrification, and advanced propulsion align perfectly with Optiphase's goal of revolutionizing electric power for everything that drives, flies, sails, and runs. Their guidance will be pivotal as we move forward to solve the challenges that come with electrifying our world."

About Optiphase Drive Systems

Optiphase Drive Systems is redefining clean, multi-capable electric power and propulsion for everything that drives, flies, sails, and pumps. With breakthrough 5-phase electric power and control technology, Optiphase designs eclipse conventional electric motors and power systems with unparalleled power density, peak efficiency, and system reliability. For more information, visit www.optiphasedrive.com.

