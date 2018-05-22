OptiScan Biomedical Announces Appointment of Cary G. Vance as President and Chief Executive Officer

"On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to welcome Cary to OptiScan," said Paul Mieyal. "Cary's proven ability to lead an organization as it leverages disruptive medical technologies, transforms existing markets, and establishes new standards will drive OptiScan's commercialization strategy and activities in the global hospital market. Separately, the board would like to thank William Mince for his important strategic guidance and operational leadership during his tenure at OptiScan."

"I am excited to join OptiScan at this pivotal point in the company's growth. I believe that the cutting-edge OptiScanner® diagnostic system provides a unique platform to transform the way patients are managed in the ICU," said Mr. Vance. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in building and growing successful commercial organizations, as well as the current team's deep technical insight and expertise, to maximize utility and value for patients, nurses, physicians and hospitals."

Mr. Vance is a seasoned executive with more than 21 years of experience in the medical device industry. He most recently served as president and CEO of Myoscience, a privately-held medical device company marketing a drug-free Focused Cold Therapy technology. Prior to Myoscience, Mr. Vance was president and CEO of Hansen Medical, a publicly-traded global intravascular robotics company responsible for developing the Magellan™ Robotic System. Under his leadership, Hansen Medical executed a global expansion growth strategy which led to its acquisition by Auris Surgical Robotics (now Auris Health) in 2016. Mr. Vance has also previously served as president of the anesthesia and respiratory care global business at Teleflex, as well as the company's executive vice president, North America. Prior to Teleflex, he held a series of executive positions with progressive responsibility at Covidien (now Medtronic) and GE Healthcare. Mr. Vance earned his MBA and bachelor's degree in economics from Marquette University.

About OptiScan Biomedical

OptiScan Biomedical Corporation has developed an innovative monitoring platform for use in hospital intensive care units (ICUs) to support clinicians in detecting changes more rapidly in critically ill patients, enabling more timely intervention. The OptiScanner® platform is presently focused on delivering automated bedside glucose monitoring to inform clinicians' decision-making and maintain a user-defined target glucose range.

The company's lead product, the OptiScanner 5000, is a first-of-its-kind automated, bedside glucose monitoring system that measures values directly from plasma using spectroscopy technology without the need for calibration. The system prominently displays trending glucose data with updates every 15 minutes to help manage patients' glucose levels within an optimum target range.

To meet the complex monitoring needs of critically ill patients, OptiScan Biomedical is expanding the capabilities of the OptiScanner platform technology to detect additional metabolic and hemodynamic analytes within the same blood sample, which will provide valuable trending data about the condition of a critically ill patient.

For more information visit: www.optiscancorp.com

Contact:

OptiScan Biomedical Vida Strategic Partners (On behalf of OptiScan) Patrick Nugent, Chief Financial Officer Tim Brons (media) 510-342-5803 646-319-8981 pnugent@optiscancorp.com tbrons@vidasp.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optiscan-biomedical-announces-appointment-of-cary-g-vance-as-president-and-chief-executive-officer-300652059.html

SOURCE OptiScan Biomedical Corporation

Related Links

http://www.optiscancorp.com

