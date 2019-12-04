OptiScan Biomedical Announces Peer-Reviewed Publications Highlighting First-of-its-Kind Continuous Monitoring Platform for Intensive Care Units

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiScan Biomedical Corporation, a developer of an innovative continuous monitoring system for use in the surgical intensive care unit (SICU), today announced the online publication of two peer-reviewed papers highlighting key benefits delivered by the company's OptiScanner continuous monitoring platform for intensive care units. The publications provide further support for the ability of the OptiScanner to facilitate enhanced glucose level control in critically ill patients, offering key advantages over traditional, non-automated, labor-intensive glucose monitoring methods.

The OptiScanner is the first-of-its-kind automated, bedside blood monitor for use in the intensive care unit. The OptiScanner 5000 measures glucose values directly from a micro-sample of blood using spectroscopy technology without the need for calibration, providing trending glucose data with updates every 15 minutes to help manage patients' glucose levels within a target range.

One paper, entitled "Fifteen minute frequency of glucose measurements and the use of threshold alarms: Impact on mitigating dysglycemia in critically ill patients," was published online in the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology. The paper contained results from a sub-analysis of the company's previously completed 200-patient, U.S. multi-center MANAGE IDE study, which evaluated the performance of the OptiScanner 5000 while keeping treating clinicians blinded to the platform's output. This sub-analysis, which was conducted by an independent group of clinical advisors, was intended to assess the potential of unblinded use of the OptiScanner platform to prevent cases of dysglycemia in the ICU. Findings of the sub-analysis demonstrated that 51.5% of patients exhibited at least one episode of dysglycemia. The independent group of clinical advisors believe that 97.1% of the 103 dysglycemia episodes that were experienced in the MANAGE IDE study would likely have been averted with unblinded use of the OptiScanner and its automated glucose measurements every fifteen minutes.

"The conclusions of the independent clinical advisors strongly suggest that the OptiScanner has the potential to markedly improve the quality and safety of glucose control for critically ill patients in the ICU through automated and trending monitoring every 15 minutes," stated the paper's author, James S. Krinsley, MD, FCCM, FCCP, Director of Critical Care at Stamford Hospital in Stamford, CT., and Clinical Professor of Medicine, Columbia Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. "Optimal glucose control in these patients is difficult with traditional, non-automated technologies which require extensive resources, typically only measure every two to four hours and don't provide the type of glucose level trending that allows for avoidance of dysglycemia. In my experience, the OptiScanner platform is the first bedside system that offers the trending information that allows clinicians to act before glucose levels drift out of optimal range, and it does so while freeing up significant time for nurses to attend to other important activities."

A second paper, entitled "Results of a Multi-Center Feasibility Study of an Automated Bedside Glucose Monitoring System in the Burn Intensive Care Setting (LOFT Study)," was published online in the Journal of Burn Care & Research. The LOFT Study represents the 13th clinical study conducted on the company's OptiScanner platform, with its findings further expanding clinical support for the role the technology can play in enhancing the care of critically ill patients. Study results demonstrated the ability of the OptiScanner to perform reliable and accurate plasma glucose measurements for patients in the burn intensive care setting. These findings highlight the ability of the OptiScanner to automate glucose monitoring as a means to potentially improving clinical outcomes in this unique critical care burn population.

"Our results demonstrate that the OptiScanner is able to maintain its accuracy and reliability as a bedside glucose assay, even in this particularly difficult population of critically ill burn patients. We are excited to be part of OptiScan's efforts to apply their emerging technology to these particularly high-risk patients," said the paper's author, Joshua Carson, MD, FACS, Assistant Professor, Division of Acute Care Surgery and Burns and Associate Director, UF Shands Burn Center, University of Florida Department of Surgery.

"We are pleased to have these important study results featured in such highly-regarded peer-reviewed journals as Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology and Journal of Burn Care & Research. These published findings support the broad utility of the OptiScanner platform to assist clinicians in maintaining target plasma glucose levels in critically ill patients in the burn ICU, as well as the broad ICU setting," said Cary G. Vance, chief executive officer of OptiScan. "We are committed to transforming the treatment of critically ill patients through automated bedside monitoring of glucose and other key analytes and will continue to conduct and publish studies of this type which offer rigorous scientific support for the benefits of the OptiScanner platform."

About OptiScan Biomedical

OptiScan Biomedical Corporation has developed an innovative monitoring platform for use in hospital intensive care units (ICUs) to support clinicians in detecting changes more rapidly in critically ill patients, enabling more timely intervention. The OptiScanner® platform is presently focused on delivering automated bedside glucose monitoring to inform clinicians' decision-making and maintain a user-defined target glucose range.

The company's lead product, the OptiScanner 5000, is a first-of-its-kind automated, bedside glucose monitoring system that measures values directly from plasma using spectroscopy technology without the need for calibration. The system prominently displays trending glucose data with updates every 15 minutes to help manage patients' glucose levels within an optimum target range.

To meet the complex monitoring needs of critically ill patients, OptiScan Biomedical is expanding the capabilities of the OptiScanner platform technology to detect additional metabolic and hemodynamic analytes within the same blood sample, which will provide valuable trending data about the condition of a critically ill patient.

For more information visit: www.optiscancorp.com

