OPTISHOT GOLF® ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF GOLF PROFESSIONAL TYLER COLLET AS HE COMPETES AT VALHALLA GOLF CLUB IN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP.

BRIGHTON, Mich., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiShot Golf, one of the largest golf technology companies, today announced their sponsorship of Tyler Collet, a PGA of America Member and golf professional at John's Island Club in Vero Beach, Florida. Collet is making his third appearance at the PGA Championship this week where he is one of 21 PGA Professionals playing in the event. He previously played in the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course and the 2022 tournament at Southern Hills Country Club.

Collet is part of a collective of athletes that are being backed by Carry: Athlete Investing Inc. "Carry" is an Athlete Success Platform created in 2021 to help up-and-coming pros access the early career funding they need, so that promising golf careers aren't cut short due to the high costs of competition. To date, Carry has facilitated over $900K in financial support for its growing roster of talent, with several athletes achieving career breakthroughs. This includes $350K+ raised via the Carry Golf Club LLC crowdfunding campaign to support the Company's 2023 Cohort. In 2024, Carry shifted its primary source of capital for the athletes from individual backers, or "Fan Investors", to corporate sponsors. The Company's primary focus is winning "enterprise" sponsorships for its entire collective of talent, while also supporting some of its roster with direct representation, as it does for Tyler Collet. OptiShot Golf began the relationship with Carry as a brand partner in 2023, providing product discounts to Carry community members.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Carry and to sponsor Tyler, a great person with tremendous talent. He's got a likability about him that makes you want to root for him", said OptiShot President and COO, Kevin Johnston. "He's been playing great golf this season and has competed in two PGA TOUR events this year, making the cut at the Puerto Rico Open and narrowly missing the cut at the Cognizant Classic in February. In addition, Tyler is a competitor in South Florida PGA tournaments, where he is the two-time defending Player of the Year. We couldn't be prouder to support him."

Collet tees off at 7:20am for the First Round of the PGA Championship.

ABOUT OPTISHOT GOLF

OptiShot® Golf, home to the best-selling "Golf-in-a-Box" series, offers affordable and accurate state-of-the-art technology in its simulators. Equipped with a guarantee to improve each user's game, the OptiShot simulator lineup allows for single player experiences up to a four-person scramble. Experience famed courses throughout the world from the comforts of home and no tee time required. Tee it up against competitors around the world with its online gaming platform: OptiShot Season Pass™. Weekly live tournaments and closest-to-the-pin challenges offer golfers a chance to compete for real prizes and bragging rights.

Learn more about the full OptiShot Golf simulator lineup by visiting optishotgolf.com. Follow OptiShot Golf on Instagram (@OptiShotGolf), Twitter (@OptiShotGolf), and Facebook (/OptiShotGolf) to stay up-to-date with the latest offerings.

