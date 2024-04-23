OPTISHOT GOLF UNVEILS NOVA: THE ULTIMATE MADE-IN-AMERICA GOLF SIMULATOR

BRIGHTON, Mich., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiShot Golf, the leading innovator in golf simulation technology, proudly announced the launch of Nova, the pinnacle of golf simulation innovation. Designed and manufactured entirely in America, Nova redefines the golfing experience with its cutting-edge features and unparalleled performance at a competitive price point.

OptiShot Golf simulators now Made in the USA. New software and hardware recently launched and available. Post this OptiShot Golf launches new golf simulator NOVA

At the heart of the Nova simulator lies its revolutionary one-camera system, which sets a new standard in accuracy and precision. This high-speed, single-camera system, combined with infrared technology, ensures seamless integration into any space while delivering uncompromising quality, making it perfect for both home and commercial use.

Nova boasts an extensive array of features, including the ability to track vital shot information such as ball speed, launch direction, launch angle, backspin, sidespin, carry, and total distance. Its intuitive design allows for effortless transitions between right-handed and left-handed golfers, ensuring a seamless experience for players of all preferences.

"With Nova, we've raised the bar for golf simulation technology," said Kevin Johnston, president and COO of OptiShot Golf. "We're incredibly proud to introduce this high-quality golf simulator, which is entirely made in America. Nova not only delivers exceptional performance but also offers an immersive experience that brings the joy of golf to players around the world any time of the year."

Nova utilizes the OptiShot Golf's Orion Live simulator software, featuring four practice ranges and a default library of 20 premium golf courses with more available for purchase. From the comfort of their own home, players can enjoy rounds at real-world golf courses and connect with fellow golfers globally. Orion Live facilitates online tournaments, player vs player closest-to-the-pin contests, and leisurely stroke matches against players worldwide, all without monthly or annual fees.

For more information about Nova and Optishot's range of golf simulation products, visit https://optishotgolf.com.

About OptiShot Golf:

OptiShot Golf is a leading provider of cutting-edge golf simulation technology dedicated to delivering immersive and realistic experiences for golfers of all levels. With a commitment to innovation and quality, OptiShot Golf continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in golf simulation.

Media Contact:

Alyson Ramsey Johnson

Gilly Group

[email protected]

973.886.7884

SOURCE OptiShot Golf