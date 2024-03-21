Optiv Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cybersecurity Consulting Services

Recognized for Client-Tailored Consulting Expertise Spanning Identity Modernization, Zero Trust, SASE, Cloud Security, Data Security, SOC Modernization and More

DENVER, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, is named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cybersecurity Consulting Services 2024 Vendor Assessment, a highly respected analysis designed to help end-users identify which providers within the cybersecurity consulting services market can most efficiently help them execute complex transformation projects.

Download the excerpt here: https://www.optiv.com/insights/discover/downloads/optiv-named-leader-idc-marketscape-worldwide-cybersecurity-consulting

"With seasoned experts ready to assist, Optiv's clients benefit deeply from comprehensive change management and a partner that is able to start, operate and/or complete an initiative at any point across a broad range of cybersecurity domains," said Cathy Huang, research director and author of the Worldwide Cybersecurity Consulting Services MarketScape for International Data Corporation (IDC). "Companies of all sizes and cyber maturity levels should consider Optiv when priorities include overarching resilience, security program assessments, access to proprietary methodologies and expansive technology options."

According to the IDC MarketScape¹, "Cybersecurity consultants should have in-depth knowledge and experiences of one or multiple security domains, for example network security, security operations, incident response, regulatory compliance, and operational technology (OT) security, to support enterprises' needs. Industry-specific knowledge will be a bonus and highly appreciated by tech buyers."

Jason Lewkowicz, Optiv's chief services officer, said, "We believe Optiv's recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape validates our efforts in modernizing and scaling our business to best align to our clients' needs. By placing their cyber posture and goals at the center of our services and partner ecosystem, we're able to drive critical business processes and reliable benchmarks which ensure sustained success."

In addition, the IDC MarketScape¹ notes "Optiv focuses on client experience through efforts such as innovating products and services, equipping CISOs to be internal advocates and developing proprietary benchmarking tools. Optiv works with clients in all industries and with their existing frameworks."

Jim Lepine, senior vice president of advisory, consulting and transformation for Optiv, added, "We work hand-in-hand with client leaders to empower them to be their own business' security advocates in the face of immense pressure. We're proud of our ability to meet organizations where they are in their cyber journey as reflected in this IDC MarketScape analysis, and equally proud of the stability we provide to our clients in periods of overwhelming uncertainty."

As part of the IDC MarketScape process, IDC underwent an in-depth evaluation of companies in the cyber consulting services market, including talking with client references, collecting data points and differentiators between providers through an extensive RFI and direct engagements.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/newsroom/.

Follow Optiv

Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc

Blog: www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com .

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

1Doc #US50463223, March 2024

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.