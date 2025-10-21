Optiv Recognized for Championing Women in Cybersecurity with 2025 Executive Women's Forum Corporate Award

Award Highlights Optiv's Leadership in Fostering Women's Growth and Representation

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has been named the 2025 Executive Women's Forum (EWF) Corporate Award recipient for its commitment to engaging, developing and promoting women within the commercial cybersecurity marketspace.

Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, is the recipient of the 2025 Executive Women's Forum Corporate Award.

The EWF Corporate Award honors organizations that promote diversity through employee resource groups, mentorship, STEM programs, bias training and flexible work. Recipients are selected based on women's representation in leadership and key roles, their career advancement in security and privacy, and overall company performance.

"Inclusion is more than a core value at Optiv — it's a competitive advantage," said Optiv Chief Executive Officer Kevin Lynch. "When people from different backgrounds and perspectives come together with a shared purpose, innovation accelerates and culture thrives. This recognition from the Executive Women's Forum is a testament to the incredible women of Optiv and to every ally who helps make this a place where all employees can do the best work of their careers."

Optiv's commitment to advancing women in commercial cybersecurity is demonstrated through a series of impactful initiatives and measurable results, including:

Optiv Women's Network and Lean In Circles, which empower women with peer networking, mentoring and leadership development

A formal mentorship program that benefits all employees through structured support and sponsorship, which has delivered 160+ mentor pairings

More than 10,000 live and on-demand learning sessions, including leadership and mentorship training that supports women's advancement

Four STEAM Labs sponsored by Optiv in Denver, Kansas City, Toronto and Bangalore aimed at inspiring underrepresented youth, including young women, to pursue STEM

Employee-led programs that expand access to tech education for girls and women, including Optiv's first all-women hackathon in India

In the U.S., 38% of our people leaders and nearly 30% of our employees are women, well above industry benchmarks

"This award is especially meaningful because it celebrates the spirit of connection and leadership that defines Optiv Women's Network (OWN)," said Heather Rim, chief marketing officer and chair of OWN. "What started as a grassroots effort has grown to a global employee resource group with more than 300 members — women and allies — who are shaping the future of cybersecurity together. To watch its impact ripple across our organization is a reminder that inclusion isn't a moment — it's a movement."

In addition to the EWF Corporate Award, the individual efforts of women at Optiv have been nationally honored throughout the year, including being named in SIA's Women in Security Forum Power 100 and being recognized among CRN's 2025 Women of the Channel, showcasing Optiv's commitment to promoting women to leadership roles.

