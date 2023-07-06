Optiversal Announces $4.2M in Seed Funding to Power Retailer Content with Generative AI

News provided by

Optiversal

06 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Optiversal AI helps multiply SEO traffic and revenue for the Retail 100

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiversal, the generative AI content provider accelerating content creation for large retail enterprises, today announced that it has secured $4.2M in seed funding led by Bling Capital, with participation from Alpaca Ventures and Red Sea Ventures.

Continue Reading

"Bling Capital is proud to support Optiversal in its mission to revolutionize the retail industry through its cutting-edge generative AI technology -- helping consumers easily find highly relevant, yet often hard-to-find products sold by retailers. Optiversal's early success with large retail enterprises and the expertise of its seasoned team speak volumes about their potential to transform the enterprise landscape," said Ben Ling, general partner of Bling Capital.

Optiversal eliminates operational and technical barriers to producing relevant, high-quality content at scale for Retailers. Since its launch, the Optiversal platform has converted tens of thousands of missed content opportunities into hundreds of thousands of traffic-generating landing pages, delivering material revenue for enterprises while improving the consumer experience. To date, the company has generated over $125 million in new revenue for its retail customers, including multiple top-20 retailers, showcasing the immense potential of AI-powered content creation in the retail industry.

Optiversal will use this funding to accelerate the growth of the company by investing in product development, its tech and infrastructure, as well as increasing efforts to meet growing customer demands.

"We founded Optiversal with the goal of revolutionizing the way retailers approach content creation," said Will Underwood, CEO and Founder of Optiversal. "Our platform addresses the challenges faced by large retail enterprises in generating high-quality, engaging content at scale. Our ability to develop custom AI models tailored to each of our customer's unique voices, enables them to maintain a consistent and distinct brand voice across all marketing channels while significantly reducing the time and effort required to produce high-quality content. We're thrilled to have the backing of investors like Bling Capital, Alpaca Ventures, and Red Sea Ventures, who share our vision for transforming the retail industry through AI-powered content creation solutions."

Optiversal was founded by Will Underwood, Lucas Tieleman, and Jarrod Wolf, a dynamic trio of successful serial entrepreneurs who have been working together in the retail technology space for nearly a decade. Their combined expertise and passion for innovation have been instrumental in the development of Optiversal's AI-powered content creation platform. With a proven track record of delivering transformative solutions to the retail industry, the founders are well-positioned to lead Optiversal in its mission to revolutionize content creation for retail enterprises.

For more information about Optiversal and its AI-powered content creation platform, please visit https://www.optiversal.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Optiversal

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.