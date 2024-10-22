Optiwise.ai Secures $2.4M in Seed Funding and Launches GenAI-Powered Personal Assistant for Sellers on Walmart Marketplace

AI assistant Olivia identifies product listings and ad opportunities, answers questions and offers insights related to performance, provides advice and suggestions including keywords, descriptions, pricing, and more

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiwise.ai , today announced it has raised $2.4M in seed funding. The company is the first to provide a comprehensive optimization solution for Walmart sellers and uses GenAI to maximize the success of product listings and ads with Walmart-specific strategies. In addition to the funding, Optiwise.ai introduced Olivia , an interactive AI assistant designed uniquely for the Walmart Marketplace. GenAI-powered Olivia identifies listing and ad opportunities, answers questions related to performance, and offers content suggestions, including keywords, titles, descriptions, and pricing while taking into account holidays and retail events including the upcoming holiday season. Olivia learns from a brand's existing A+ content and seamlessly replicates the content to meet Walmart's standards, ensuring brands tell a consistent brand story across marketplaces. The funding, led by StartupXseed Ventures, will be used to continue Olivia's growth and development.

Unlike other platforms that are disjointed and approach sponsored ads and content separately, Optiwise.ai creates an integrated approach by optimizing sponsored ads, organic campaigns, and product listings simultaneously so they work together. The solution ensures sponsored ads and product listings are optimized end-to-end, including titles, keywords, descriptions, images, price, and more, and offers personalized recommendations to increase product visibility and conversions.

Olivia extends Optiwise.ai's capabilities by offering a personal AI assistant that helps first-party suppliers and third-party sellers boost ads and product listings, optimize spend, and grow revenue both online and in-store. Powered by GenAI, Olivia automatically identifies issues and opportunities within product listings and ads and can update and publish edits accordingly. Sellers also have the ability to ask Olivia for insights into business performance and advice on how to boost traffic and conversions including suggestions for keywords, descriptions, or attributes to use and guidance on how to increase visibility for products during holiday and retail event windows.

"As we head into the holiday shopping season, Walmart is offering brands a massive opportunity to grow revenue and market share that's often overlooked. Not only does it provide access to Walmart loyalists who rarely shop elsewhere, growth is absolutely surging," said Deepak Goyal, Optiwise.ai co-founder and CEO. "We're helping brands seize the opportunity by making it extremely easy for them to create and optimize listings and ads while also ensuring a better customer experience for shoppers both online and in-store."

The Optiwise.ai platform with the help from Olivia enables sellers to create a unified brand story across marketplaces by allowing them to repurpose their Amazon A+ content, including content, images, videos, and more, on Walmart with a single click. Instead of having to manually create content for Walmart, Olivia uses AI to learn from the A+ content and then recreate it to ensure the product listings are optimized and meet Walmart's standards.

Consistent with Optiwise.ai's comprehensive solution, Olivia helps sellers ensure compliance with Walmart's Marketplace guidelines like Item Spec 5.0 which has stricter validation rules and requires specific product attributes. Olivia automatically identifies attributes that need to be modified and assigns new attributes to ensure compliance, eliminating the need to update every product listing manually and boosting organic visibility.

"Since joining the Optiwise.ai stable, Acquco has doubled revenues year-over-year. Optiwise.ai has ensured and implemented compliance with the Item Spec 5.0 sheet flips to ensure we are on the cutting edge of Walmart.com's constantly changing SEO playing field," said Lucas Millman, director of e-commerce at Acquco. "Optiwise.ai has provided a level of access to Walmart's internal teams to quickly handle difficult technical issues and to access the latest beta tests and new Walmart initiatives."

About Optiwise.ai

Optiwise.ai offers brands a comprehensive optimization solution that uses GenAI to automatically maximize the effectiveness of ads and product listings to support a complete omnichannel optimization strategy. Unlike other companies that approach sponsored ads and content separately, Optiwise.ai optimizes sponsored ads, organic campaigns, and product listings in a single solution. Optiwise.ai's interactive AI assistant, Olivia, uses GenAI to answer questions and offer advice for brands, including keywords, pricing, and other Walmart-specific strategies, to attract customers, optimize spend, and increase sales.

The platform is designed exclusively for Walmart and enables first-party suppliers and third-party sellers to dramatically enhance brand visibility, maximize conversions, and ultimately increase revenue. Optiwise.ai has optimized over one million listings and has been a Walmart Connect Partner and Connected Content Solution Provider for over 12 years.

