OPTK Networks Cuts Deal Response Time By 50% And Plans New Network Routes By Leveraging Connected2Fiber

BOSTON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, the location engagement platform for network buyers and sellers, announced today that OPTK Networks will expand its use of The Connected World platform beyond wholesale selling. The expanded service includes the ability to intelligently automate OPTK's direct sales activities and create business cases for expansion of network routes.

OPTK Networks, formerly NebraskaLink, had been leveraging Connected2Fiber to automate the process of identifying serviceable locations along the company's network route and distributing those locations to trusted partners in their preferred carrier format.

"Our initial experience with The Connected World platform to automate many of our wholesale activities impressed us greatly," states Jason Axthelm, Vice President of Business Development at OPTK Networks. "We were able to drastically reduce the time it took to identify serviceable locations from months to minutes using The Connected World."

OPTK Networks is expanding its use of The Connected World to help its sales teams monetize the company's existing network routes and better respond to inbound RFPs.

As Jason explains, "Connected2Fiber's platform has fantastic GIS capabilities. We plot our network route and the tool helps us identify businesses that we have yet to reach out to. It's essentially allowing us to monetize those serviceable locations that are in close proximity to our network. From an RFP response perspective, we've used the platform to ensure we identify and score the highest priority opportunities to respond to in order to maximize our win rate and match our capital investment to the highest growth opportunities. This has allowed us to quickly eliminate the 'noise' in our sales process, ensuring we focus on the most profitable opportunities. The ability to rapidly understand our serviceability in relation to the RFP locations has reduced deal response times by roughly 50 percent."

Connected2Fiber is also being used by OPTK Networks to identify ideal network expansion paths based on up-to-date, location-based insight into potential revenue opportunities. For instance, OPTK Networks sourced location-based insight from the platform to help build the business case for the company's recent announcement that it will be building long haul fiber routes to the Denver, CO area.

"OPTK Networks is a digital transformation success story in a space that isn't always the first to adopt new approaches," added Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connected2Fiber. "They see the importance of automation and a data-driven, location-specific approach to building and selling their connectivity-based offerings. Their use of The Connected World to not only grow their wholesale revenue but to better inform their strategy around network builds and direct sales monetization of their existing network is extremely impressive. We're thrilled that they are seeing the intended impact of this technology-driven growth mindset."

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is the location engagement platform for network buyers and sellers. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal identification, account prioritization, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connected2fiber/.

About OPTK Networks

Over the last 10 years, OPTK Networks has provided customers with exceptional reliability, company dependability, and first-class customer service. They provide diverse, robust, and innovative technological solutions for communication needs. The infrastructure and investment allow for unequaled service to the business community, where reliability and dependability are key.

SOURCE Connected2Fiber

Related Links

https://www.connected2fiber.com

