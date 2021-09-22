Optoma Announces Highest Brightness WUXGA Projector Series with Eight Interchangeable Lenses

As part of Optoma's DuraCore laser line up, the Ultra Bright Series high-performance projectors feature 4K HDR compatibility, pure engine video processing and color matching to produce visually striking, lifelike images with exceptional detail and high color accuracy. Additionally, the new models feature Optoma's Visual Suite** software, along with an integrated camera, creating seamless setups with automatic image adjustments, warping, and calibration for consistently bright and uniformed images every time while reducing installation hours.

Strong reliability is at the core of Optoma's Ultra Bright projectors, with 24/7 operation capabilities, up to 30,000 hours of laser lifetime, and an IP5X rating for optimal and dependable performance, even under more extreme conditions up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit / 50 degrees Celsius. With a robust metal chassis and modular design for easier maintenance, a multitude of connectivity options, and failsafe redundancy mode for instant source switching, the ZU1700, ZU1900 and ZU2200 projectors offer a solution for intricate installations, including multi-projector and dome projection applications.

"We are constantly innovating to address the unique and evolving performance needs of the ProAV market, and are thrilled to enhance Optoma's award-winning projection portfolio, offering a full lineup of projector solutions ranging from 3,000 to 22,000 lumens," said James Fursse, technical product manager at Optoma. "The Ultra Bright Series ZU1700, ZU1900 and ZU2200 projectors are carefully designed additions to our extensive range of professional display products, providing customers with high brightness, flexible solutions that deliver both on price and visual performance."

A value-added solution, the Optoma Management Suite (OMS)™ is available on the Ultra Bright Series, offering IT administrators and technicians a real time remote platform to monitor, manage, and diagnose multiple displays simultaneously. OMS enables technicians to check the status and make configurations to optimize performance and broadcast emergency messages, alerts or announcements across on-site displays.

Additional specifications across all three projectors include:

Resolution: 1920 x 1200 WUXGA

4K HDR compatibility

HDR compatibility Contrast: 2,000,000:1

Laser Lifetime: 30,000 hours

Eight interchangeable lenses, ranging from short throw to long throw ratios (0.65 – 10.8:1)

Visual Suite software: built-in image blending and warping

Horizontal and vertical lens shift

Redundant input with fast switch support

The Optoma ZU1700, ZU1900 and ZU2200 are available today through authorized Optoma resellers. For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

OMS is a trademark of Optoma Corporation.

*Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Q22021, for projectors +500 lumens

**Visual Suite software will be available in early 2022 via firmware update

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia.

