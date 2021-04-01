Optoma Announces Vizetto as Global Partner

Reactiv SUITE is an eco-system of software products designed to make remote meetings memorable by transforming presentations into powerful storytelling moments. Its 'Digital Table' feature allows users to present any combination of content including pictures, decks, documents, videos or web sites. The software also allows professionals to share content, have non-linear interactions with remote participants, fluidly pull up content and media, engage in discussions and visually markup documents. Through the platform's interactive features, individuals can creatively communicate their message and engage audiences as opposed to presenting static data and images using antiquated screensharing.

"Our Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels are built with intuitive features to provide flexible solutions for the corporate and education market segments. By partnering with Vizetto and incorporating the Reactiv SUITE software, we are able to offer an elevated engagement solution that drives significant value to our customers," said Simon Jonas, commercial category manager at Optoma Europe.

The Reactiv SUITE Windows-based software is a one year bundled solution on Optoma's Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels, featuring 4K UHD resolution, anti-glare glass, fingerprint resistant panel, an incredible 178 degree wide-viewing angle and cTUVus Eye Comfort Certification for Low Blue Light and Flicker Free operation. The Creative Touch IFPs also come with precise dual-tip pens to instantly produce a quick and seamless experience that mimics a real whiteboard for easy annotation.

"The Optoma team is as dedicated as we are in providing solutions to increase engagement with customers, internal team members and suppliers using innovative new technologies like Reactiv SUITE," stated Av Utukuri, CEO and founder of Vizetto. "The combination of Optoma's innovative hardware coupled with Reactiv SUITE will deliver a completely integrated solution that dramatically reduces Zoom fatigue to customers worldwide."

Key features of Reactiv SUITE:

Reactiv™ STAGE – Present, visually markup, arrange and compare any documents effortlessly to get your message across.

Reactiv™ SCRIBBLE – Allows presenters to write, illustrate, type and share complex layouts to convey ideas creatively and effectively.

To learn more about the Reactive SUITE solution on Optoma's IFPs, please visit https://www.optomausa.com/products/interactive-flat-panel-displays/reactiv-suite

Optoma's Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels are available for $2,199, $3,299 and $4,999 for 65", 75" and 86" formats respectively. For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/interactive-flat-panel-displays

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia.

About Vizetto

Vizetto Inc. is a Canadian company that develops Reactiv SUITE; software that enables remote creativity and engagement for organizations. This new partnership between two great companies further validates Vizetto's mission of ensuring the best possible user experience for the #Hybrid working world.

