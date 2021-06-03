Optoma Expands Award-Winning ProAV LED Displays with Plug-and-Play FHDS130 SOLO LED Display

Expanding on Optoma's award-winning line of direct view LED displays, the new 1080p FHDS130 SOLO LED display is an all-in-one solution for quick and simple installations, ensuring easier adoption for the growing LED display market. The global LED Display market is valued at $6.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $8.9 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5%.*

The Optoma FHDS130 SOLO LED display features a smooth viewing surface, wide viewing angle and a robust design. Featuring 1080p resolution, a 3,000Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of brightness and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio, the FHDS130 delivers a smooth, bright and clear image for a variety of ProAV and digital signage scenarios. More in line with a consumer electronic installation, it is powered by a single power cable, versus traditional, complicated LED display installations that require multiple cables and complex wiring setups.

This powerhouse display also features low power consumption when powered on, and an eco-friendly <0.5W standby mode to save energy and costs. When compared to a standard modular LED display, the Optoma FHDS130 not only costs significantly less to operate, it also saves an average of 4,151 lbs. of CO2eq per year, which translates to the amount of CO2 emitted by a car for over seven months.

"The Optoma FHDS130 was designed to appeal to a larger install base and variety of usage cases with its easy out-of-the-box installation and high-value price point," said Leonardo Giuffrida, product manager at Optoma. "We're excited to expand our award-winning line-up of LED displays, bringing together incredible performance, simplified installation and market-low pricing."

The Optoma FHDS130 can be easily mounted to walls with the included wall-mount and is also compatible with an optional motorized stand for mobility. Additionally, the height of the display on the stand can be adjusted with the touch of a button to optimize the viewing angle.

The Optoma FHDS130 specifications include:

Full HD 1080p 130" LED Display

High brightness 800 nits

Built-in scaler switcher

5,000:1 contrast ratio

3,000Hz refresh rate

140-degree viewing angle

RS232 control and HDBaseT

Wide range of connectivity options: 2 HDMI, VGA, 3G-SDI

The Optoma FHDS130 is available today through authorized Optoma resellers. For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/product-details/fhds130.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch Interactive Flat Panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia.

SOURCE Optoma Technology

