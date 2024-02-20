Optoma Introduces Creative Touch 3-Series Interactive Flat Panel Displays

New premium IFPDs designed for enhanced collaboration in

education and business environments

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of pioneering visual solutions, today introduced the new Creative Touch 3-Series Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPDs), featuring improved functionality and added interactive features designed to meet the evolving needs of education and corporate environments. Available in 65", 75" and 86" formats, the Creative Touch 3-Series IFPDs include intuitive and user-friendly software, including an enhanced Whiteboard for effortless 1-to-1 collaboration whether in remote, in-person, or hybrid environments across classrooms, lecture halls, boardrooms, and other professional settings.

With the new Optoma IFPDs, users can work together seamlessly in-person or in real time from home by accessing their content through the Optoma Solution Suite (OSS)™, a proprietary software stack consisting of the cloud-based Whiteboard, Display Share, and File Manager.

Whiteboard provides users with an infinity canvas, floating toolbar, and annotation tools for endless, creative lesson opportunities. Educators can sync their cloud accounts, such as Google Classroom, for convenient lesson planning from anywhere and access their materials from any Creative Touch IFPD on campus. For remote lessons or in hybrid sessions, educators have the option of writing on the board while their students have a real time view of the annotations, either via one other Creative Touch display or online, valuable for use cases such as hiding quiz answers for later discussion. Users can also conveniently embed browser pages for easy dragging and dropping of image and video content into the canvas for smoother, uninterrupted lessons.

"Educators and business professionals today are seeking user-friendly solutions for ultimate collaboration from anywhere as we settle into the changing needs of various classroom, work-from-home and hybrid learning and working environments," said Jeff Perry, Product Manager at Optoma. "The new IFPDs bring impressive connectivity options and interactive collaboration features to any classroom or professional setting, all in a value-focused design."

With a bright, fingerprint resistant panel, ultra-slim bezel, anti-glare glass, and up to 40-point multi-touch capabilities, the IFPDs offer users a range of collaborative features for more effective lessons, presentations, and brainstorming sessions.

Optoma Creative Touch 3-Series Interactive Flat Panel features:

Whiteboard with improved floating toolbar, customization tools, and infinity canvas feature for an extended writing space

Built-in Android system and compatible with popular operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and Chrome

Display Share enables simultaneous image, document and screen sharing from up to four devices on the same network and mirror content to up to 40 devices

Sync with Google Classroom to easily create and import lesson materials anywhere for paperless sharing and digital collaboration in the classroom

Picture-in-picture (PiP) to run the software solutions you know and love from your laptop while seamlessly annotating in Whiteboard

Optoma Management Suite (OMS)™, a value-added solution, is available on the 3-Series IFPDs, offering IT administrators and technicians a real time remote platform to monitor, manage, and diagnose multiple displays simultaneously that are either on the same network or connected through the cloud server. OMS allows technicians to check the status of any display, make configurations to optimize performance, and broadcast messages for emergencies, alerts, or other announcements across on-site displays.

To learn more about the Creative Touch 3-Series IFPDs line-up, please visit:

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors to its Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit optoma.com.

