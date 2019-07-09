Optoma NuForce Launches Its New BE Free6 Truly Wireless Earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0

Marrying high function with high performance, the Optoma NuForce BE Free6 earbuds feature the latest AAC for both Apple and Android, and Bluetooth 5.0 with unique antenna positioning to deliver audiophile sound coupled with the highest connection reliability available today. The truly wireless earbuds are sleek, lightweight and designed for reliable use in nearly any environment or lifestyle, from exercise routines, to commuting, to serious listening.

These powerhouse earbuds also incorporate noise cancelling microphone technology with wind noise reduction for crisp and clear voice conversations. Featuring a new Mono Mode, the earbuds can be used independently from each other, enabling usage of one earbud independently, or simultaneously with different users and content.

Key benefits of the Optoma NuForce BE Free6 earbuds include:

Audiophile-Quality Sound : The Optoma NuForce BE Free6 earbuds utilize AAC technology for both Apple and Android devices to provide high-quality audio. Featuring dynamic graphene coated drivers, these earbuds deliver deep bass with crystal clear highs.

: The Optoma NuForce BE Free6 earbuds utilize AAC technology for both Apple and Android devices to provide high-quality audio. Featuring dynamic graphene coated drivers, these earbuds deliver deep bass with crystal clear highs. Data-Driven Design : Optoma NuForce leveraged third party analysis of over 1,000 human ears to optimally design the most secure and comfortable fitting earbuds. Their sleek enclosures are ergonomically designed with weight balance closer to a user's ear, resulting in a more secure fit.

: Optoma NuForce leveraged third party analysis of over 1,000 human ears to optimally design the most secure and comfortable fitting earbuds. Their sleek enclosures are ergonomically designed with weight balance closer to a user's ear, resulting in a more secure fit. Advanced Connectivity: Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity, faster source connection, longer battery life and lower lag, the Optoma NuForce BE Free6 earbuds also feature an innovative antenna design to locate it furthest from a user's ear for minimum interruption.

Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity, faster source connection, longer battery life and lower lag, the Optoma NuForce BE Free6 earbuds also feature an innovative antenna design to locate it furthest from a user's ear for minimum interruption. Mono Mode: In addition to stereo mode, these innovative earbuds also feature Mono Mode, allowing usage of one earphone independently, or for two users to independently connect Left and Right to different smartphones and entertainment content.

In addition to stereo mode, these innovative earbuds also feature Mono Mode, allowing usage of one earphone independently, or for two users to independently connect Left and Right to different smartphones and entertainment content. Long Battery Life with Fast Charge: The Optoma NuForce BE Free6 earbuds feature up to 6 hours battery life within the earbuds, with 3 full charges, or an additional 18 hours, through the charging base. The case uniquely features a capacity count on the front of the case. Fast charge capabilities mean users can get 1.5 hours of battery life quickly, with just 15 minutes of charge. Additionally, charging is via the increasingly common USB-C standard.

The Optoma NuForce BE Free6 earbuds feature up to 6 hours battery life within the earbuds, with 3 full charges, or an additional 18 hours, through the charging base. The case uniquely features a capacity count on the front of the case. Fast charge capabilities mean users can get 1.5 hours of battery life quickly, with just 15 minutes of charge. Additionally, charging is via the increasingly common USB-C standard. Simplified Controls: The earbuds' well-placed buttons enable users to play, pause, skip, go backwards and to activate Siri and Google Assistant. Once paired, the Optoma NuForce BE Free6 truly wireless earbuds automatically connect when removed from the case, and disconnect when returned.

The earbuds' well-placed buttons enable users to play, pause, skip, go backwards and to activate Siri and Google Assistant. Once paired, the Optoma NuForce BE Free6 truly wireless earbuds automatically connect when removed from the case, and disconnect when returned. Built for All Conditions: Built to accommodate multiple activities and environments, the Optoma NuForce BE Free6 earbuds have an IPX5 rating, are sweat proof, water and weather resistant, ensuring coverage in all environments.

Built to accommodate multiple activities and environments, the Optoma NuForce BE Free6 earbuds have an IPX5 rating, are sweat proof, water and weather resistant, ensuring coverage in all environments. Unmatched Value: Like all Optoma NuForce products, these truly wireless earbuds overdeliver on function and sound quality, for a price unmatched in the industry.

"We're proud of the redesign and engineering that has gone into the Optoma NuForce BE Free6 to provide even better sound with a style designed to be both highly functional and fashionable," said Jyri Jokirinta, senior manager of NuForce audio at Optoma Technology. "Incorporating the latest hardware, including AAC, Bluetooth 5.0, dynamic graphene drivers, and Mono Mode functionality, nothing was overlooked in the design of these incredibly powerful truly wireless earbuds."

The Optoma NuForce BE Free6 are available on Amazon now for $99.

About Optoma Technology

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable audio and video products designed to connect audiences with engaging experiences. Optoma NuForce audio products deliver stunning crystal-clear sound, coupled with high style and ultimate reliability. With a focus on premium quality and functional performance, products are designed with the end-user experience in mind. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.optomausa.com.

SOURCE Optoma

Related Links

http://www.optomausa.com

