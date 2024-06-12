Optoma booth highlights award-winning interactive displays, projection, and software solutions

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD projection and DLP® Laser brand in Americas,* today announced its lineup of exciting visual display solutions at InfoComm 2024. Optoma elevates its presence offering stunning visual experiences that captivate and take audience engagement to new levels, demonstrating the company's leadership in developing innovative solutions across the business, education, and professional installation markets. Optoma is exhibiting its breadth of solutions at booth #W1009.

Optoma Showcases Depth of Innovative Solutions at InfoComm 2024

"Optoma remains committed to delivering immersive and memorable viewing experiences that captivate, connect, and inspire audiences in new and exciting ways," said Maria Repole, Head of Marketing at Optoma. "With interactive displays, high brightness projection, and our new software solutions, we offer customers more choices to meet their unique needs and navigate the changing commercial landscape."

Education and Corporate Solutions: Interactive Displays

Optoma's 3rd Generation Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Displays are designed to support educators and professionals in classrooms and meeting environments while offering versatility for virtual learning and collaboration. The Interactive Displays offer built-in Whiteboard functionality equipped with multiple, easy-to-use annotation tools and extensive connectivity features for enhanced learning, sharing, and productivity. Offering real-time collaboration from locations worldwide and with Google Enterprise Device Licensing Agreement (EDLA) certification, users can experience the full Google Suite with access to the Google Play library of apps including Google Drive, Google Docs, YouTube, and more. More information: www.optomausa.com/products/interactive-flat-panel-displays

Professional Displays

Optoma's N-Series Professional Displays offer intuitive friendly software for businesses to connect, present, and collaborate globally, both in-person and remotely. Featuring portrait and landscape orientation, the N-Series is built for 24/7 use in corporate lobbies and reception areas, conference rooms, lecture halls, digital signage, and other professional environments. Available in four screen sizes, 65", 75", 86" and 98", the N-Series is ideal for conferencing solutions offering a variety of accessories such as Optoma's SC26B USB web camera and BM21 Bluetooth speaker, as well as other peripherals, serving as an all-in-one display solution. More information: www.optomausa.com/products/professional-displays

Projection Mapping Demo

Optoma is collaborating with VIOSO to unveil advancements in projection mapping technology. At the Optoma booth, witness a stunning 3D projection mapping demo utilizing Optoma's ZK810T 4K UHD laser projector, powered by VIOSO's cutting-edge camera-based auto-alignment technology, ensuring unmatched precision for real-world applications while allowing for autonomous recalibration techniques. Featuring the Optoma Nano hardware integrated with VIOSO's EXAPLAY software, the setup promises exceptional performance and reliability, setting new standards in immersive projection experiences.

All-in-One (AIO) LED Display

Ideal for higher education lecture halls, corporate lobbies, museums, houses of worship, and retail spaces, the 135" Optoma FHDQ135S LED display features all-new calibration capabilities for superior image quality through integration of Optoma's proprietary solution. This innovation allows for precision adjustment of color, brightness, and LED backlight levels. The FHDQ135S features up to 800 nits of high brightness, an impressive contrast ratio, and a unique 4-in-1 LED SMD layout using Flip Chip technology to improve energy efficiency and reduce running costs. More information: www.optomausa.com/led-displays

True 4K Fixed Lens Projectors: ZK810T and ZK810TST

With 4K resolution cutting-edge image technology, the ZK810T and ZK810TST, short throw option, bring a new level of brightness and color accuracy to professional installations, delivering more immersive and lifelike viewing experiences that engage audiences through stunning images and captivating content. Engineered with DuraCore laser technology, these projectors offer an easy-to-install fixed, 4K telecentric lens design with full motorized lens-shift and 1.6x motorized zoom and focus for the ZK810T and 1.15x for the ZK810TST. With 8,500 lumens, the ZK810TST is the only 4K UHD fixed lens short throw projector over 7,500 lumens on the market. More information: www.optomausa.com/product/zk810t and https://www.optomausa.com/product/zk810tst

Optoma Solution Suite (OSS)

The OSS platform offers innovative software solutions to enhance the user experience including:

Whiteboard: Unleash creativity through a digital whiteboard packed with annotation tools that make learning and sharing ideas engaging – facilitating collaboration in real time from anywhere.

Unleash creativity through a digital whiteboard packed with annotation tools that make learning and sharing ideas engaging – facilitating collaboration in real time from anywhere. File Manager: Easily save files, organize, or move them from local storage to networkable storage or to popular cloud services in seconds.

Easily save files, organize, or move them from local storage to networkable storage or to popular cloud services in seconds. Display Share: Connect any device to wirelessly broadcast, share, or stream your content to the big screen.

More information: www.optomausa.com/products/solutions

Optoma Management Suite Cloud (OMSC)™

An intuitive display management solution, powered by Microsoft Azure, the OMSC streamlines operations by monitoring, diagnosing, and controlling audio/visual displays worldwide via a single platform. Compatible with other projectors that are connected via PJLink, OMSC enables easy integration into existing display fleets. With 24/7, real-time monitoring, users can check the status of display devices and make configurations to optimize performance and easily broadcast emergency messages. More information: www.optomausa.com/products/solutions

Optoma Collaboration Hub (OC Hub)

Transform your existing displays into smart collaboration tools with the OC Hub, bringing historic displays back to life, whether interactive or non-touch enabling smart functionality. Once upgraded into the Optoma operating system, users can access OSS and OMS. More information: www.optomausa.com/products/solutions

Interactive Darts Demo



Optoma partnered with 501 Entertainment to create a fun and interactive virtual Darts experience utilizing the Optoma ZK430ST 4K UHD short throw projector.

Experience more by visiting Optoma at booth #W1009 at InfoComm 2024 from June 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

