Optoma UHZ55 Smart UHD Laser Projector Brings Home Entertainment to New Levels

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD and DLP® brand worldwide and in the Americas in projection technology,¹ introduced the Optoma UHZ55, a lightning-fast, long-lasting smart UHD laser projector. The UHZ55 laser projector joins the company's line of award-winning true 4K resolution projectors, including its predecessor, the popular UHZ50, and is designed for all home entertainment and home office needs. With 3,000 lumens, a 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio, easy installation features, and Optoma's DuraCore laser light source, the new UHZ55 delivers razor-sharp images and lights-on viewing for all of your home entertainment, gaming, and work-from-home needs.

The UHZ55 boasts four times the standard refresh rate at 240Hz at 1080p for a smooth and fluid PC gaming experience on par with the fastest gaming monitors, and an ultra-quick 16.9ms response time in 4K at 60Hz for next-gen console 4K immersive gaming.

Designed with Texas Instruments' DLP® technology and Optoma's DuraCore laser technology, the UHZ55 projector's laser light source allows for up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free use. A more economical option with 24/7 operation capabilities for the home, the laser light source lasts up to six times longer than an equivalent lamp based projector, when operating in Eco Mode. The UHZ55 delivers reliable usage and consistent brightness, even performing like new after up to five years of usage.

For an optimal and accurate viewing experience, the UHZ55 features HDR10 and HLG support, brilliant color with DCI-P3 WCG, and PureMotion MEMC technology to eliminate motion blurring – all backed by true 4K UHD technology that displays 8.3 million pixels for detailed, life-like video playback. The UHZ55 can also display immersive 3D content, including Blu-ray Disc players, broadcasts, and the latest-generation game consoles.

Versatile for both home entertainment and the home office, the UHZ55 is equipped with easy installation features including four corner correction, vertical lens shift, warping capabilities, and horizontal and vertical keystone correction that allow users to simply set-up in any room or on any wall in their homes. This product is WiSA HT certified to deliver wireless audio excellence and work seamlessly with other WiSA-certified products, right out of the box. WiSA technologies enable ultra-high quality audio to be transmitted and received wirelessly, with perfect synchronisation and no perceivable latency.

With the Creative Cast app, users can seamlessly screen mirror content from a smartphone, tablet, or laptop directly to the UHZ55 for easy viewing of personal photos, work spreadsheets, virtual meetings and more to a larger screen.

For endless entertainment options, the UHZ55 comes equipped with the Optoma Marketplace embedded with popular media streaming apps and voice commands via Alexa and Google for complete control of any home theater set-up. The UHZ55 also supports Google Home which enables control of the projector using voice commands or via the Google Home app for Android and iOS.

"As consumers are looking for increased flexibility and versatility, we are introducing the Optoma UHZ55 that elevates experiences in the home for everything from entertainment to remote work in today's hybrid office environment," said Maria Repole, Head of Marketing at Optoma. "With a crisp, bright image, easy installation features and a long-lasting laser light source, the UHZ55 is an ideal, economical option for any room in the home."

Additional features of the Optoma UHZ55 include:

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 3,000 ANSI lumens

Contrast Ratio: 2,500,000:1

Light source: DuraCore laser light source with up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation (in Eco Mode )

) Noise level: 27 dB (in Eco Mode )

) Built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode with 4ms response time in 1080p at 240Hz and 16.9ms response time in 4K at 60Hz

at 60Hz Media Player: Built in and supports 4K HDR and HLG

HDR and HLG Built-in Speaker: 2x10W speakers

I/Os: Three HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port with eARC, HDCP 2.2 support for Enhanced Gaming; three USB-A 2.0 ports with two for USB Media Flash Drives and WiFi dongle and one for power 1.5A; Audio & S/PDIF out; RS232; RJ45; 12V Trigger and 3D Sync

Wireless Operating Frequency: Dual-Band 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi

Optoma Marketplace Apps: Access compatible apps, such as Prime Video and Spotify

Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa Smart Home Skill and new "Works with Google Home" Action

The Optoma UHZ55 is available for purchase in the United States for an estimated street price of $2,499 at participating retailers, including B&H Photo.

For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/product/uhz55

