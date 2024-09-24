Optoma Unveils UHZ35 Gaming and Home Entertainment Laser Projector

Delivers cutting edge true 4K UHD experience for gaming and home entertainment

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD projection and DLP® Laser brand in the Americas,* today introduced the UHZ35, a true 4K UHD laser projector for optimal gaming experiences, movies, and home entertainment viewing that joins the company's line of award-winning true 4K projectors and its short throw model, the UHZ35ST. Immerse yourself in cinematic brilliance and gaming excitement with the new Optoma UHZ35 and experience your favorite movies coming to life with breathtaking 4K UHD detail and vibrant colors.

Delivering superior color, 3,500 lumens, and a 500,000:1 contrast ratio, the new projector provides vibrant, true-to-life visuals for watching movies, TV shows, live sports, and gaming and can display up to 100-inch images from less than one foot away (120-inch maximum) from the screen or projection surface for convenient use in any room, no matter the location. This projector is also WiSA SoundSend certified to deliver wireless audio excellence and work seamlessly with other WiSA-certified products, right out of the box. WiSA technologies enable ultra-high-quality audio to be transmitted and received wirelessly, with perfect synchronization and no perceivable latency.

Suitable for console to PC gaming, the UHZ35 provides an exceptional, big screen experience for avid gamers and delivers input responses that are unrivaled in consumer projection today. With four times the standard refresh rate at 240Hz in 1080p and an ultra-low input lag of 4.4ms for PC gaming alongside 4K 60Hz refresh at 17ms, the UHZ35 gives hardcore gamers a competitive advantage with its smooth, crystal-clear images and responsive gameplay, at every point of action from speeding down the raceway to engaging in epic battles.

For an optimal and accurate viewing experience, the UHZ35 features HDR10 and HLG support, brilliant color with DCI-P3 Color Gamut – all backed by true 4K UHD technology that displays 8.3 million pixels for detailed, life-like video playback. The UHZ35 can also display immersive 3D content, including Blu-ray Disc players, broadcasts, and the latest-generation game consoles.

Optoma's DuraCore laser technology extends the life of the new UHZ35 by up to six times compared to an equivalent lamp projector, offering lifetime reliability with 30,000 hours of operation in Eco mode. For consistent, long-term usage with minimal maintenance, the projector's optical engine is airtight and dust-resistant with IP6X certification. For easy installation, the UHZ35 is equipped with several features including four-corner correction, horizontal and vertical keystone correction, eArc for output to Dolby Digital 5.1 Soundbars and AVRs, as well as 360-degree and portrait mode for flexible place and play.

"With consumers seeking flexible projection solutions for a variety of home usage scenarios that deliver incredible brightness and true-to-life color, the UHZ35 is the ideal projector to enjoy the big screen experience and new levels of competitive AAA gaming and home entertainment," said Billy Harrison, Product Manager at Optoma.

The UHZ35 is available for an estimated street price of $1,699 and can be purchased at B&H Photo and ProjectorScreen.com.

For more information, please visit: https://www.optoma.com/homeentertainment/ and https://www.optoma.com/gaming/.

Optoma UHZ35 key features include:

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 3,500 lumens

Contrast ratio: 500,000:1

Color: HDR and HLG compatibility

Light source: DuraCore laser with up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation (Eco mode)

*DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments

*No.1 DLP Laser Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, 2023

*No.1 4K UHD Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, 2023

**Based on the comparison of the 2023 Optoma mainstream UST laser projector series and its previous generation.

