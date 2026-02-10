Optoma Unveils UHZ36 Home Entertainment 4K UHD Laser Projector

The UHZ36 brings cinematic brilliance and performance to sports, movies and more.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the No. 1 DLP® laser home projector brand in the Americas,* today expands its line of award-winning 4K resolution projectors with the introduction of Optoma's UHZ36, a true 4K UHD laser projector for big-screen entertainment.

With 3,500 lumens, HDR support, PureEngine™ technology, FILMMAKER MODE™ and a long-lasting laser, the UHZ36 delivers vibrant color and smooth performance in a compact, easy-to-set-up design.

UHZ36 4K UHD Home Entertainment Projector

Replace your TV and expand your entertainment experience by projecting anywhere from a compact 50" screen to a massive 300" display. Whether it's a casual night in or a full-blown movie marathon, scale your experience to fit the vibe — no wall too small, no screen too big. The UHZ36 provides unparalleled, lifelike imagery for enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows to viewing live sports with a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and for greater visual detail and depth, and HDR support enhances content for improved dynamic range and color precision.

Experience Optoma's visual enhancement with PureEngine, expertly crafted by Optoma's color specialists, which enhances color saturation, luminance, detail, and contrast. Optoma's PureMotion technology eliminates blurring and image judder for smooth, crystal-clear visuals even during fast-paced action so movies and sports look lifelike without missing a beat.

To meet the needs of the ultimate film and TV enthusiasts, Optoma's UHZ36 features FILMMAKER MODE, to preserve the director's creative intent and display each movie's or show's accurate temperature, colors, contrast, and motion, ensuring that every scene is shown as originally envisioned.

Designed with Texas Instruments' DLP® technology and Optoma's DuraCore laser technology, the projector's laser light source allows for up to 30,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free use and lasts up to six times longer than an equivalent lamp based projector, when operating in Eco Mode.

"Optoma's market leadership in true 4K UHD and DLP technology is a testament to its commitment to meeting the needs of consumers and providing immersive experiences," shared Maria Repole, Head of Marketing, Optoma. "Our new UHZ36 delivers on our promise to produce a high-quality projector with impressive performance, functionality and stunning visuals, offering users larger-than-life cinematic and sporting experiences," added Repole.

The UHZ36 is available for an estimated street price of $1,299 in the United States can be purchased at Amazon USA https://www.amazon.com/UHZ36 and also in Amazon Canada at CAD 1,899 at https://www.amazon.ca/UHZ36 and at B&H Photo https://www.bhphotovideo.com/UHZ36

For more information, visit; https://www.optomausa.com/UHZ36

Optoma UHZ36 key features include:

Resolution: True 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Brightness: 3,500 Lumens**

Contrast ratio: 1,500,000:1

Throw ratio: 1.21-159:1 with 1.3x zoom

Light source: Laser with up to 30,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation (Eco mode)

HDR and FILMMAKER MODE (FMM)

HDMI ARC with support for Dolby Digital 2.0, Dolby Digital 5.1 and TrueHD 5.1

Audio: 1 x 15W speaker

