Optoma Wins Two "Best Of Show" Awards At InfoComm 2019

"With progressive new models in both the home theater and commercial categories, Optoma gave us good cause to recognize their achievements at this year's InfoComm," said Rob Sabin, ProjectorCentral editor-in-chief. "As an all-in-one, laser-driven, ultra-short-throw 4K entertainment center, the CinemaX P1 is on the leading edge of a trend that could introduce projection to an entirely new class of consumers. And the company's ProScene ZK1050 pushes the envelope by hitting all of the hot buttons for A/V pros servicing the most demanding business and entertainment environments: a long-life laser light engine driving an incredible 10,000 lumens of brightness, super-sharp 4K resolution, and installer-friendly features that include a choice of lenses, flexible lens shift, correction tools and built-in edge-blending—all at an aggressive price under $24,000. Both products are well-deserving of ProjectorCentral's InfoComm 2019 Best of Show award," added Sabin.

The Optoma ProScene ZK1050 packs a visual punch, offering 4K UHD resolution and an incredible 10,000 lumens of brightness coupled with 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio with Extreme Black enabled for powerful visual performance in professional environments. Add in MultiColor (MCL) laser light source technology, and the ZK1050 delivers uncompromised brightness with rich colors. This powerful ProScene projector is equipped with nearly every key installation feature, including built-in edge blending, vertical and horizontal lens shift, four corner and keystone correction and motorized zoom, along with interchangeable lenses, for unsurpassed integration flexibility. The ZK1050's laser light source and Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) technology for seamless software updates translates to a low-maintenance projection option that guarantees lower cost of ownership.

The Optoma CinemaX P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector, launching this summer, integrates 4K ultra high definition (UHD) resolution with an ultra short throw distance, plus a laser light source – a culmination of today's best technology advancements. The Optoma CinemaX P1 features Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control capabilities, IFTTT support for seamless smart home automation with smart IoT devices and an integrated premium NuForce soundbar with Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus pass through over optical and HDMI arc. Combined with an easy auto geometry correction system driven by the SmartFIT app and Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) technology for hassle-free software updates, this powerhouse marries cutting edge technology with high style to be easily integrated into any home cinema.

ProjectorCentral is "The World's Largest Projector Resource™" for consumers, integrators, installers and resellers seeking detailed product information and unbiased reviews and, for the first time, is honoring standouts in innovative design features, usability, visual design and overall value.

Winners were analyzed and judged for the following criteria:

Notable achievement in performance specs

Innovative or unusual technical design features

Advantages in size, form factor or visual design

Unusual value at the product's assigned introductory street price

InfoComm attendees can experience both the CinemaX P1 All-In-One Home Entertainment System and the ProScene ZK1050 4K DLP Laser Projector at Optoma's InfoComm booth, #3833 at the Orlando Convention Center.

About Optoma Technology

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video and audio experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.optomausa.com.

