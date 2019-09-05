Optoma's Award-Winning CinemaX P1 All-In-One Smart Home Entertainment System Available for Pre-Order

The Optoma CinemaX P1 integrates 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD), Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control capabilities, an ultra short throw distance and an integrated premium NuForce soundbar with Dolby Digital 2.0 support. This groundbreaking system offers an intuitive smart home experience with superior picture quality, incredible audio, Smart+ technology and amazing ease of use, all in a space-saving form factor. With a compact design of only 22.1"wide, the Optoma CinemaX P1 produces instant out-of-the-box cinematic experiences without the hassle of mounting and transporting heavy equipment, making the projector an optimal solution for mobility, as well as smaller-sized rooms and apartments.

The Optoma CinemaX P1 delivers a razor-sharp 3,000-lumen, 8.3-million-pixel image on screen, allowing viewers to project up to a 120-inch image with four times the details of a Full HD display from just inches away. HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) color compatibility guarantees life-like color performance, with bright whites and deep black levels. The Optoma CinemaX P1 also features a SmartFIT auto geometry correction system to ensure hassle free set-up simply using a smartphone.

The integrated soundbar, designed by Optoma NuForce, a leader in premium audio, delivers crystal-clear sound, balanced midrange and wide frequency response, producing realistic vocals for enhanced TV and movie-watching experiences. Built with individual woofers, as well as aluminum full-range drivers and isolated speaker enclosures for low distortion, the NuForce integrated soundbar offers Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus decoding capabilities, bringing immersive viewing experiences to life.

The Optoma CinemaX P1 also incorporates the latest Smart+ features from Optoma, including smart home compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities, IFTTT support for seamless smart home automation with smart IoT devices and easy access to popular streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, through the Optoma Marketplace. With Optoma's Smart+ technology, users can take control of their home theater with simple voice commands, including powering on and off the projector, controlling lighting and volume, pausing content and more.

Optoma CinemaX P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Cinema Features:

Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Lumens: 3,000 ANSI lumens

Contrast: Up to 1,500,000 with Dynamic Black enabled

Color: REC.2020, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, HDR10 compatible

Throw Ratio: 0.25:1

Image size: 85"- 120"

Audio: NuForce 40W Dolby Digital 2.0 soundbar with 2 full range drivers, 2 woofers and isolated and ported chambers

Integrated 4K Media Player with robust codec and container support - including MKV, MP4, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus

Media Player with robust codec and container support - including MKV, MP4, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus Video Streaming: Available Optoma Marketplace with access to YouTube 4K , Netflix (480p), Hulu (480p), Amazon Prime Video (480p), CNBC, TED TV, NBA TV, CNBC, BBC and more

, Netflix (480p), Hulu (480p), Amazon Prime Video (480p), CNBC, TED TV, NBA TV, CNBC, BBC and more Smart+ Technology: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT integration

SmartFIT app: Auto geometry correction system for iOS and Android; Optional 81 point manual adjustment

OS: Android 8.0 / Oreo

Remote Control: Bluetooth smart home remote with air mouse

HDMI-ARC for streamlined setups and reduced cable clutter with popular 5.1 soundbars

Other I/Os: 1x HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2), 1x HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2, HDMI-ARC), 1x HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2, side), 1x USB 2.0 ( 4K media player), USB 2.0 power (side), USB (service), optical S/PDIF out, audio out (3.5mm, subwoofer compatible), RJ45

Unveiled at CES 2019, the CinemaX P1 was honored as a CES 2019 Best of Show finalist and was awarded an Infocomm Best of Show 2019 award by ProjectorCentral.

The Optoma CinemaX P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Cinema is available for pre-order now at an estimated street price of $3,299 and will be shipping next week.

*Optoma is the #1 brand worldwide for 4K projectors, according to PMA, Q1 2019 data.

About Optoma Technology

Optoma Technology delivers award-winning video and audio products for the home and on-the-go. With a focus on premium quality and functional style, products are designed with the end-user experience in mind. Optoma and NuForce products deliver stunning crystal-clear images and exceptional sound with ultimate reliability at market-leading prices. Optoma Technology is part of The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.optoma.com

