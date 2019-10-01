Optometrist and Domestic Abuse Survivor Helps Other People See the Blind Spots That Keep Them in Bad Relationships

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One in four women and one in seven men in the United States have experienced severe physical violence in their relationships, statistics that paint a picture of just how common domestic violence is. Dellia Evans, O.D., knows the issues associated with abusive relationships only too well having been married to a man who abused her for nearly 20 years. Now happily wed to another man, Dr. Dellia, an optometrist, is sharing her story with others in her new book, Heart Vision: How to See Your Path Forward When You're in a Dark Place.

A terrific guest for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Dr. Dellia can talk about:

How men and women can overcome their need for approval that keeps them captive in destructive relationships

Why some women don't realize they're being emotionally abused

A quiz for determining if your relationship qualifies as abusive

Think you can change how your spouse is mistreating you? Think again

Surprising reasons why Christian women stay in abusive marriages

About Dr. Dellia

Dellia Evans, O.D., is a certified laser vision correction surgeon and optometrist who has helped more than 250,000 patients maintain eye health in the past 25 years. She owns Odom's Eye Care-Optical in Jackson. Dr. Dellia is a Christian leader who helps people to see more clearly physically and spiritually. She obtained her Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and is a graduate of Faith Bible Institute. Heart Vision is her first book.

Contact: Dellia Evans, O.D., (884)798-9898; 223878@email4pr.com; Skype; vision@drdellia.com; www.drdellia.com

