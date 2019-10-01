Optometrist and Domestic Abuse Survivor Helps Other People See the Blind Spots That Keep Them in Bad Relationships

Dr. Dellia Evans gives a voice to victims who suffer in silence through her upcoming book and her speeches

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One in four women and one in seven men in the United States have experienced severe physical violence in their relationships, statistics that paint a picture of just how common domestic violence is. Dellia Evans, O.D., knows the issues associated with abusive relationships only too well having been married to a man who abused her for nearly 20 years. Now happily wed to another man, Dr. Dellia, an optometrist, is sharing her story with others in her new book, Heart Vision: How to See Your Path Forward When You're in a Dark Place.

A terrific guest for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Dr. Dellia can talk about:

  • How men and women can overcome their need for approval that keeps them captive in destructive relationships
  • Why some women don't realize they're being emotionally abused
  • A quiz for determining if your relationship qualifies as abusive
  • Think you can change how your spouse is mistreating you? Think again
  • Surprising reasons why Christian women stay in abusive marriages

About Dr. Dellia

Dellia Evans, O.D., is a certified laser vision correction surgeon and optometrist who has helped more than 250,000 patients maintain eye health in the past 25 years. She owns Odom's Eye Care-Optical in Jackson. Dr. Dellia is a Christian leader who helps people to see more clearly physically and spiritually. She obtained her Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and is a graduate of Faith Bible Institute. Heart Vision is her first book.

