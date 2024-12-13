Optometry Software Market In North America , 100% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global optometry software market in North America size is estimated to grow by USD 576.62 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Type (Cloud-based and Web-based), End-user (Hospitals, Nursing homes, and Others), and Geography (North America) Key Companies Covered Barti, Compulink Healthcare Solutions, Doctorsoft Corp., EssilorLuxottica, EverCommerce Inc., Eye Care Leaders, First Insight Corp., Health Innovation Technologies Inc., iTRUST.IO LLC , LiquidEHR Inc., MacPractice, Nextech Systems LLC, Optical POS Software LLC, Optometric Services Inc., Solutionreach Inc., SOTH Inc., Vision Service Plan, Weave Communications Inc., WINK Technologies Inc., and WRS Health Regions Covered North America

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 100%. To the growth of the global market. The Optometry Software Market in North America report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The optometry software market in North America is primarily driven by the large and mature market in the United States. The presence of a well-established eyecare infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, along with a high adoption rate of modern medical technology, makes the US the largest segment in the region. However, the growth of the optometry software market in the US is expected to be moderate during the forecast period due to market saturation. New technological advancements will fuel the market, as eyecare institutions upgrade their existing systems or invest in new solutions to stay competitive.

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 Web-based End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Nursing homes

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The optometry software market in North America is experiencing growth, with a particular focus on cloud-based deployment solutions. These solutions offer benefits such as quick deployment, flexibility, scalability, real-time data visibility, and customization capabilities. Cloud-based deployment enables integration with other eyecare software solutions, including online booking and payment processing. Flexible payment options, like monthly subscriptions and pay-as-you-go models, make these solutions cost-effective. Small and medium-scale eyecare organizations are adopting cloud-based software due to its scalability and cost savings. Innovations in data security will further increase adoption by large-scale enterprises. Cloud-based solutions provide optimal cost and efficiency by allowing organizations to store critical data on-premise and infrequently used data on a public cloud server. The market growth is driven by these advantages, with the cloud-based deployment segment expected to grow at a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) than on-premise deployment during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The optometry software market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic ophthalmological conditions such as glaucoma, dry eye, cataracts, and refractive errors. With an aging population, there is a greater need for electronic health records (EHR) and cloud-based solutions to manage patient data and records in optometry clinics, hospitals, specialist centers, and ambulatory settings. Telehealth, telemedicine services, and AI-based software are also gaining popularity for remote patient consultations and diagnosis. Eyefinity, Crystal PM, Compulink, Inpatient EHR, Ambulatory EHR, Maxim Eyes, Revolution EHR, Doctor soft, and Liquid EHR are some of the leading optometry software solutions providing cloud-based EMR and health records data management services. These software solutions enable optometrists to streamline their workflows, improve patient care, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Market Overview

The optometry software market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic ophthalmological conditions such as glaucoma, dry eye, cataracts, and refractive errors in the aging population. Electronic health records (EHR) and cloud-based solutions are becoming increasingly popular, enabling optometrists to manage patient data and records more efficiently. Telehealth and telemedicine services are also gaining traction, allowing for remote patient consultations and monitoring. AI-based software is being integrated into optometry practices to enhance diagnosis and treatment, particularly for conditions like retinal detachment, uveitis, and astigmatism. Optometry clinics, hospitals, specialist centers, and ambulatory care facilities are adopting cloud-based EMR systems to streamline operations and improve patient care. Key trends include expansions, joint ventures, and acquisitions by major players in the market, including Eyefinity, Crystal PM, Compulink, Practice Mate, MaximEyes, EyeMD, and others. IOP measurement and prescription history are critical features of optometry software, ensuring accurate and up-to-date patient information. Overall, the North American optometry software market is poised for continued growth as technology advances and healthcare providers seek to improve patient care and outcomes.

