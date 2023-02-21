Optometry software market size in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% by 2027; Hospitals segment to account for maximum market growth - Technavio

Feb 21, 2023, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Optometry Software Market in Europe by End-user, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 291.95 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.68%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 631.12 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional Analysis
By end-users, the optometry software market in Europe is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, and others. The hospitals segment was valued at USD 395.33 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. The segment is driven by the growing adoption of EHR systems in hospitals. Get detailed insights into the growth contribution of all business segments. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The optometry software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- DoctorConnect - The company offers optometry software namely, DoctorConnect.
- DrChrono Inc. - The company offers optometry software namely, DrChrono RCM.
- Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd. - The company offers optometry software namely, Evonnect Optometry.
- First Insight Corp. - The company offers optometry software namely, MaximEyes.com.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing ophthalmology market, the increasing prevalence of eye disorders, and the benefits associated with optometry software. However, complexities associated with integration are hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.
Market Segmentation
- By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By type, the market is segmented into cloud-based and web-based. The cloud-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.
Related Reports:
- The optometry software market in North America is estimated to grow/decline at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 526.96 million. The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rising medical data privacy concerns may impede the market growth.
- The cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 73.7 million. The growing use of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices in cardiac surgical procedures is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.
What are the key data covered in this optometry software market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the optometry software market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across Europe.
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of optometry software market vendors.
|
Optometry Software Market in Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
144
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 291.95 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.91
|
Key countries
|
Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Accra Solutions Inc., Avebury Computing Ltd., DoctorConnect, DrChrono Inc., Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd., First Insight Corp., Generation.NET Ltd., iTRUST, LiquidEHR Inc., Ocuco Ltd., OD Link, OD Online, Optinet Ltd., Optisoft Ltd., Optix Software Ltd., Smart Optometry Ltd., Thomson Software Solutions, Vision Plus PMS Ltd., XEYEX Ltd., and Yocale Network Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
