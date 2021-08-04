Optometry Times® Welcomes Optometric Cornea, Cataract and Refractive Society (OCCRS) to Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Program

The SAP program partners leading medical associations with each other for national reach and visibility. Tweet this

Organized in 2002 and chartered in 2004, the former Optometric Council on Refractive Technology, now OCCRS, allows doctors of optometry and vision care researchers to meet in an optometric educational venue to share information and ideas. The group encourages research on cornea, cataract, and refractive technology, hosts forums at which such research may be presented, develops and delivers educational programs on cornea, cataract, and refractive technology to the optometric profession. Throughout the year, OCCRS partners with a variety of eye-care organizations to offer virtual continuing education (CE) and plans to return to in person meetings in 2022.

OCCRS is a member-based, non-profit organization made up of primarily optometrists and ophthalmologists, but also welcomes residents, fellows, and students studying optometry, medicine, or osteopathy. Members often act as a resource for colleagues that may not be directly involved in surgical care, but whose patients seek such care. OCCRS supports collaborative care with surgeons for the benefit of patient care.

The SAP program partners leading medical associations, health plans, advocacy groups and medical institutions with each other for national reach and visibility. By utilizing the MJH Life Sciences™ communication platform, these groups can showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research and thought leadership. The SAP Program also fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families.

The leading source of breaking news, news analysis, emerging research reports in optometry, Optometry Times® is an optometry-driven publication that disseminates news and information of a clinical, socioeconomic, and political nature in a timely and accurate manner. Optometry Times® practical content by optometrists for optometrists that can be immediately applied to improve the clinical experience. Optometry Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

