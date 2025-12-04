Optomi Professional Services Appoints Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomi Professional Services (OPS), a 100% U.S.-based IT solutions and staff augmentation provider, announced today that Nick Murphy has been appointed Chief Operating Officer effective December 1, 2025.

Nick Murphy, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Optomi Professional Services (OPS)

Since joining OPS in 2023, Murphy has served in roles across various facets of the organization; most recently, he served as Vice President of Marketing, Sales Enablement, and Enterprise Strategy. Murphy seamlessly integrates stakeholder insights with data to guide strategy and drive high-impact outcomes. With a background in investment banking and organizational optimization, he brings more than a decade of experience in operational leadership, corporate strategy, and business transformation, along with a proven track record of delivering results to his new position.

In the role, Nick will be responsible for leading cross-functional teams to strengthen operational performance and execute upon strategic initiatives within the organization.

"Working across multiple functions within OPS has shown me the power of aligned teams," says Murphy. "As COO, I'm committed to enhancing cross-functional collaboration, advancing operational maturity, and ensuring that OPS operations remain fully aligned to our long-term enterprise strategy as we continue to grow."

"Promoting from within allows OPS to harness the expertise of leaders who know and live our culture," says OPS CEO Chuck Ruggiero. "During his tenure with OPS, Nick has demonstrated a rare combination of strategic insight and collaborative skill, and we are confident he will accelerate OPS's growth while advancing our performance and operational maturity."

ABOUT OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Optomi Professional Services (OPS) is a 100% U.S.-based firm dedicated to delivering world-class IT solutions. Through our Optomi brand, OPS provides high-end technology talent services via contract, contract-to-hire, and team augmentation models. Meanwhile, Provalus delivers consulting, implementation, and managed service solutions powered by our Centers of Excellence located in rural American communities. Collectively, OPS offers a comprehensive suite of services to empower organizations and fuel their technology initiatives. For further information, please visit www.optomiservices.com.

SOURCE Optomi Professional Services