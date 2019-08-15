Optomi Professional Services Recognized by Inc. 5000 for the Third Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomi Professional Services joins the elite alumni of Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies by being recognized for the third consecutive year. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Optomi Professional Services specializes in deploying technology talent in the areas of mobile, network/system engineering, information security, cloud and application development as well as healthcare IT related skills. Through its Provalus division, OPS competes head on with offshore outsourcing by creating a new wave of domestic technology talent located within delivery centers in American rural towns.

One of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies - Inc. 5000

"We set out to create a unique firm that would disrupt the tech staffing and offshore outsourcing industries," says OPS CEO Michael Winwood. "We are delighted to receive this recognition which validates our mission to offer innovative solutions to our clients that address the tech talent shortage. We thank the entire Optomi family for their commitment to our purpose which makes this all possible."

With the demand for tech talent at an all-time high combined with the resurgence of American workers providing outsourced solutions, OPS is on a growth trajectory rarely seen in the traditional professional staffing industry.

"Companies that made the list, on average, have grown sixfold since 2015. During a stretch when the economy grew just 12 percent, that's a result most businesses could only dream of," says James Ledbetter, editor in chief, Inc. Magazine.

ABOUT OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Optomi Professional Services is a purpose-driven collection of elite brands — connected by our core values — tackling the tech talent shortage with a refreshing approach to identifying and creating the best technology talent. OPS was born out of a passion for making a meaningful impact all across the U.S. We are advancing technologies through innovative alternatives to stale traditional staffing and offshore outsourcing while impacting kids, communities and generations to come. As we deliver our holistic solution to address the tech talent shortage, we fulfill our mission to provide meals for under-resourced children, lift the spirits of hospitalized kids, present opportunities for families to thrive through the creation of technology careers and elevate entire communities as a result of the economic growth we enable. We are purpose-driven. www.optomiservices.com

ABOUT OPTOMI

We enable clients to define the technology of tomorrow by identifying the best tech talent to fuel projects. Optomi, part of the Optomi Professional Services family of brands, is pioneering innovative philosophies as cutting-edge as the technology we represent. Our sharpened recruiting methodology combines advanced technologies with time-honored genuine talent relationships to produce effective results. We take a refreshingly unique approach to address the technology talent shortage. By developing industry-leading recruitment processes and utilizing innovative technologies, we are able to deploy the best project managers, business analysts and technologists in the ever-evolving spaces of AI, mobile technology, cyber security, network/system engineering, information security, data warehousing, cloud and application development … making us a leader in the tech talent industry. www.optomi.com

Recognized by Inc. Magazine

