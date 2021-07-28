Optonome Announces Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Shift the Home Healthcare Paradigm

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optonome has announced the launch of its official equity crowdfunding campaign in partnership with WeFunder. Optonome is raising capital to scale its operations, grow a team of talented thought leaders, technology development, and marketing. Optonome will also use the capital to create healthcare training, patient advocacy and go to full production of beacon sensors used in homes and small businesses that provide real-time information to assist business owners with training, compliance, remote supervision, foot traffic, and occupancy control. The WeFunder campaign launched on July 26, 2021. Investment is open to the public and can be found at: www.wefunder.com/optonome

Optonome Pitch Perfect winner, Dennis Dicker, CEO

This fundraise follows a record year for Optonome marked by significant onboarding of clinician CEO's. "In 2020 we made over $500k in revenue. We've grown over 750% in the past year. The average Optonome CEO saves over 80% of what it would cost to start with a national franchise." says MedCity News winner Dennis Dicker, CEO of Optonome. "As the population of seniors and people with disabilities continues to grow, so does the home care industry . Currently over 20 million older adults in need of long-term health care live within America's borders as well as 9 million individuals living with a disability indicating an imminent boom in this sector, which is poised to be one of the fastest growing markets, doubling in only 5 years time! However, what many don't realize is that most common solutions require them to sell their homes and spend all their savings before moving into an institution where they may even outlive these funds leading to an even more dire situation. The alternative to this is to seek an existing provider who can coordinate home and community services helping people age in place; however, this solution is antiquated and the providers act more like brokers than caregivers charging high fees for connecting families looking for quality long-term support services and care workers."

About Optonome

Optonome is a healthcare technology company that bridges the gap between patients and their home health and community needs. They help nurses, behavioral specialists (BCBA), physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech language pathologists start and scale their home healthcare company, guiding them through the challenging Medicaid and Medicare regulation process.

Focused on the $300B aging in place market, Optonome connects these businesses to landlords who can provide its clients with housing, and also give small business owners connections so they are more visible among potential customers – through conversational commerce. Optonome is equipped with HIPAA compliant/ encrypted chat, voice messaging, maps, dynamic scheduling, calendars, billing software, and EVV in collaboration with Sandata .

Optonome finds patients who match up with the agency's capabilities and recruits, onboards, caregiver staff (DSP's) to help provide health services. The clinician provides oversight of caregivers and more in-depth care for patients while cutting costs with Optonome taking care administrative work.

With Optonome reducing administrative costs enabled through its technology, home healthcare agencies are able to subsidize housing for their patients and offer their employees a liveable wage with better pay, to help tackle the DSP crisis .

Through Optonome's technology, this landscape is poised for disruption providing a better solution by the people, for the people. Dicker's mission is to ensure each consumer/patient receives the best quality care and provides upward mobility for healthcare workers.

Media Contact:

Dennis Dicker

215-543-3843

[email protected]

SOURCE Optonome