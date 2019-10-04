Optovue Introduces NetVue™ Cloud Image Management Solutions at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optovue, the global leader in the development of optical coherence tomography (OCT) and OCT angiography (OCTA), will introduce NetVue™ Cloud image management software at AAO 2019 in San Francisco, October 12-15, 2019.

The NetVue software provides quick access to patients' images and data on a single screen, eliminating the need to open device-specific applications. Unlike other solutions on the market, there is no gateway application required, so images can be viewed anytime and from any device directly from any web browser. And cloud-based storage keeps patients' images and data safe and secure.

"As medical practices continue to add imaging devices to their diagnostic protocol, practitioners are looking for a functional solution to view all of a patient's test results in a single location," said Jay Wei, Founder & CEO of Optovue. "With NetVue Cloud practitioners can easily review information from a current visit as well as historical data on one screen to help manage pathologies over time."

Attendees of AAO 2019 can see the NetVue solution as well as the latest in OCTA technology, at the Optovue booth #1914.

About Optovue

Optovue, Inc. is a privately held medical device company founded in 2003. Headquartered in Fremont, Calif., the company is dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of high-speed OCT and OCTA technology used to facilitate the diagnosis and management of eye diseases, many of which may lead to permanent blindness. Optovue is the first company to develop and commercialize the pioneering OCTA technology. To date, there are over 400 peer-reviewed publications detailing the AngioVue® OCTA imaging technology and clinical applications. The company has installed over 12,000 products worldwide. For more information, visit www.optovue.com.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Macdonald

224249@email4pr.com

(720) 891-8383

SOURCE Optovue

Related Links

http://www.optovue.com

