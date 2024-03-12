OptraSCAN Launches a Comprehensive Image Management and Image Storage Solution with Multiple Adoption Tiers

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OptraSCAN®, the leading end-to-end digital pathology solution provider, announces the introduction of a combined Image Management and Image Storage Solution, to enable and simplify the digital transformation of pathology laboratories. The OptraSCAN IMAGEPath™ image management system is an open platform that can easily integrate with scanners from multiple manufacturers and over 20 different image formats, in addition to being compatible with external 3rd-party AI applications for pathology. The combined offer includes image management and 50 GB to 100 TB of storage with multiple adoption tiers at an extremely affordable monthly subscription fee. This provides the flexibility to fit the needs of a wide range of users — from one single pathologist to large, enterprise-level solutions.

Managing, accessing, and sharing images can be costly and complex. The IMAGEPath™ image management solution was designed by pathologists to simplify digital pathology workflows. It includes a conferencing feature for real-time synchronized or asynchronous review of a case, for online collaborations and second opinions from remote pathologists. Smart features, such as case prioritization and audit trail, and the ability for users to customize the user interface to optimize lab operations and efficiency are also included. The result is enhanced productivity and the enablement of improved health outcomes.

"Now that we have addressed the data acquisition challenge with our affordable digital scanners, we are looking beyond this to address the challenges of image management, storage and access," says Abhi Gholap, OptraSCAN Founder & CEO. "We designed our solution to simplify image management and image storage at a very compelling price point. We can address the needs of a single researcher, with a few images to share, all the way to a large institution, where an open system provides the flexibility and interoperability they need. We have included features to enable telepathology, case management, analytics framework, user authentication and audit trail."

OptraSCAN has incorporated and added features to IMAGEPath in response to feedback from users all over the world. This flexible and open platform has features addressing the needs of pathologists, pharma partners, AI partners and academic research centers. OptraSCAN remains committed to innovation and the relentless pursuit of excellence, to offer compelling and affordable solutions.

About OptraSCAN Inc.

OptraSCAN has 5 patents on its devices, AI analytics and cloud streaming platforms. OptraSCAN has received CE-IVDR and is being used in more than 100 sites globally. Headquartered in California, OptraSCAN has over 23 distributors in USA, UK, Denmark, Italy, Greece, France, Morocco, Russia, China, India, UAE, South Korea, Singapore, and Japan.

