Optricity Supports Warehousing and Supply Chain Industry Efforts to Strengthen and Nurture Success Through an Emphasis on Gender Diversity

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optricity, provider of advanced optimization solutions within the four walls of the warehouse, continues to anchor itself to one of its three pillars, Strengthening Community. Within the last month, Optricity has shown its support to the industry by promoting a more inclusive environment through participation and sponsorship of two major professional organizations' events: WERC's (Warehousing Education and Research Council) 42nd Annual Conference in Columbus, Ohio, and AWESOME's Annual Symposium, hosted in Seattle.

Sheila Benny, President of Optricity, had been named into the AWESOME (Achieving Women's Excellence in Supply Chain Operations, Management and Education) network in recent years, and, after seeing the impact the organization has made through its Awesome Excellence in Education Scholarships, as well as its latest AWE (Advancing Women through Education) scholarship, which provides a full tuition scholarship for a woman who wants to pursue a master's degrees in Supply Chain Management at MIT, it became increasingly clear that the organization was something she wanted to support further. Having the opportunity to attend its Symposiums, with programs focusing on guidance, inspiration and connecting individuals to build career success, Benny and the leadership team decided that this year, Optricity would dedicate itself as one of the event's sponsors and was honored to be involved in the Symposium, which had the largest attendance count yet and shows signs of continued growth.

"Having the ability to attend this year's AWESOME Symposium was a powerful experience," said Lindsay Olla, Vice President of Client and Market Relations at Optricity. "Between amazing speakers with distinct and resounding messages and attending insightful sessions where members shared stories and advice, there are moments that inspired me and things that I learned that will guide me as I continue to build my career."

At the Annual WERC Conference, Optricity sponsored a variety of event elements, with much focus built around the Women @ WERC breakfast and associated sessions. The Women's Breakfast highlighted inclusion (all were welcome, no matter the gender) and opened the dialogue around mentorship for individuals within the industry. The healthy conversation sparked over breakfast was later emphasized in a panel presentation entitled, Achieve New Heights: How Mentorship Leads to Better Career Decisions, moderated by Kristi Montgomery, Vice President of Innovation at Kenco; with panelists Sheila Benny, President of Optricity; Sara Jane Chapman, Senior Manager of Transportation at Abercrombie & Fitch; and Alyssa Oles, Director of Fulfillment Operations and IT Services at Penguin Random House.

Conferences and Symposiums provide great opportunities for companies and individuals to share insight, promote growth, inspire people to be involved with how their organization is shaped and highlight how these efforts can help contribute to the strength of an industry, but these efforts must not take place at yearly events alone. Watch for AWESOME regional event announcements coming soon and register for the upcoming Women @ WERC webinar on July 18th to learn more about how you can make a difference in your organization, while showing your support for women within warehousing and supply chain.

About AWESOME

AWESOME (Achieving Women's Excellence in Supply Chain Operations, Management & Education) is the supply chain's most active and prominent organization focused on advancing women's supply chain leadership. Involving senior executives in a wide range of supply chain roles, AWESOME provides opportunities for collaboration, learning, recognition and inspiration. For more information: www.awesomeleaders.org.

About WERC

Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) is the only professional association focused exclusively on warehouse management and its role in the supply chain. Members are experts from all facets of the distribution industry who come together to share practical knowledge and professional expertise to improve individual and industry performance. For more information: www.werc.org.

About Optricity

Optricity creates and supports warehousing analysis, optimization and performance improvement software. To develop its solutions, including the highly acclaimed warehouse slotting application, OptiSlot DC™, Optricity utilizes a blend of warehousing domain expertise, advanced mathematics and software engineering skills.

The Platform of planning solutions includes slotting, profiling, integration, simulation, @Ease Warehousing Technologies™ and the Moves Conductor™ for warehousing operations.

