Optronics Announces Leadership Transition with Strategic Focus on Continued Innovation, Automation and Market Expansion

Having tripled its revenue in just 16 years, fastest-growing commercial vehicle lighting player names 26-year engineering veteran to manage next phase of company's dynamic success.

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optronics International, a leading manufacturer of vehicle harnesses, electronic control systems and LED lighting for the global transportation industry, announced today that Brett Johnson will retire as president and CEO, effective December 31, 2025. Mathew Jenkins, who most recently served as president of Lucidity Australia, has been named Johnson's successor and will assume leadership on January 1, 2026.

Johnson has guided Optronics as president and CEO, through a transformative period of growth and innovation since 2009. Under his leadership, the company tripled its revenue while successfully expanding into multiple new market segments. Today, the company has achieved leading positions in the work truck, vocational, bus, and farm and home retail segments, while building a substantial presence in heavy-duty aftermarket and trailer manufacturing.

"Brett has been instrumental in positioning Optronics as an innovation leader in commercial vehicle lighting and establishing our brand as a trusted partner throughout the industry," said Wayne Huang, chairman of Lucidity Enterprise Co., Ltd., Optronics' parent company. "His customer-centered approach and commitment to delivering value have driven exceptional growth and market expansion. We thank him for his outstanding leadership and wish him well in his retirement."

During Johnson's tenure, Optronics introduced breakthrough technologies, including the company's patented custom logo lighting solutions, award-winning Fusion Series combination lamps and innovative GloLight technology. Johnson also oversaw Optronics' acquisition of USA Harness, Inc. in 2019, making Optronics one of only a few manufacturers capable of fully serving the light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry with both lighting and harness technologies.

"Establishing Optronics as a recognized brand in new markets has been incredibly rewarding," Johnson said. "And Mat's background perfectly positions the company for its next phase of growth, and I'm confident that his unique expertise and vision will take Optronics to even greater heights."

Jenkins brings 26 years of industry experience in lighting, electronics and wire harness manufacturing to his new role. After founding his own wire harness manufacturing business in 1999, Jenkins grew the company through Lucidity's acquisition and subsequently increased the business fourfold during his tenure as president of Lucidity Australia.

"I'm honored to lead Optronics during this pivotal time in the commercial vehicle industry," Jenkins said. "Our strategy will build on the strong foundation Brett has established while expanding our capabilities in power delivery systems and solutions-based offerings. We plan to invest significantly in our U.S. engineering, technical and manufacturing capabilities to better serve our customers and drive innovation."

Jenkins noted that Optronics' global manufacturing footprint, which includes facilities in the United States, Taiwan and Australia, provides strategic advantages in sourcing and production flexibility. The company plans to enhance its U.S. manufacturing and engineering capabilities, including investments in harness manufacturing automation to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

"Mat's expertise in commercial vehicle power products represents an important growth opportunity for Optronics," Johnson added. "His solutions-based approach to customer needs, combined with his deep technical knowledge, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future."

Over the coming weeks, Johnson and Jenkins will work together with the Optronics leadership team to ensure a smooth transition. Jenkins will maintain Optronics' headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and continue operating the company's manufacturing and distribution facilities in Muskogee, Oklahoma; Goshen, Indiana; and Winnsboro, Texas.

Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company's extensive distribution network of more than 30,000 convenient distribution locations. Users can access individual Optronics distributor websites by simply clicking on their logo icons. For information on international sales and distribution of Optronics products, please contact Dorian Drake at +1 (914) 697-9800, or visit http://doriandrake.com.

To view high-resolution images of Brett Johnson and Mathew Jenkins, please visit https://www.optronicsinc.com/RESOURCES/ImageGalleries/Succession.aspx.

