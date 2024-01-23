Optum Perks Launches New Telehealth Solution

News provided by

Optum Perks

23 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

Service offers on demand, affordable treatment plans for hundreds of common conditions and illnesses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optum Perks, one of the leading prescription discount providers, today announced the launch of its new telehealth solution offering low-cost care and prescription treatments for hundreds of conditions ranging from acne to a cough to high blood pressure.

As the cost burden of prescriptions continues to rise for consumers, the new service provides users with affordable on-demand care at any time, from anywhere starting at only $25. Available 100% online, patients can quickly meet their care needs including birth control, cold or flu medication, refills for existing medications and more without any scheduling or video chat required.

"The new offering strengthens Optum Perks' commitment to providing low-cost prescriptions to all regardless of insurance status," said Ken Malley, president of Optum Perks. "All Americans deserve access to affordable healthcare. Optum Perks online care combined with the Optum Perks discount card allows patients who might have skipped important medications or gone without a diagnosis to save money with an accessible alternative."

Optum Perks empowers consumers by ensuring that anyone can receive treatment plans in 15 minutes or less and choose where they get their prescriptions filled – either at a retail pharmacy or sent to their home. Patients will be prompted to fill out a brief questionnaire about their symptoms that will be sent to a board certified provider who will review and provide a diagnosis and treatment plan. Consumers will also be able to use an Optum Perks discount card to ensure the lowest price on any prescribed medication.

With prices that beat the competition 70% of the time, Optum Perks partners with 65,000 pharmacies nationwide to bring consumers the lowest cost on medications. Learn more about Optum Perks and the available online care offerings.

About Optum Perks
Optum Perks makes healthcare more affordable for consumers by providing prescription discounts, on-demand telehealth solutions and more. With Optum Perks, consumers can save up to 80% on prescriptions, with access to more than 64,000 pharmacies nationwide, and access care on-demand for $25 per session. Optum Perks has saved consumers more than $2.4 billion in prescription costs, providing drug affordability for millions of consumers. Optum Perks is a part of RVO Health, which is backed by Red Ventures and UnitedHealth Group's Optum. Each month across its portfolio, RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives.

SOURCE Optum Perks

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.