Optum Perks Launches New Telehealth Solution

Service offers on demand, affordable treatment plans for hundreds of common conditions and illnesses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optum Perks, one of the leading prescription discount providers, today announced the launch of its new telehealth solution offering low-cost care and prescription treatments for hundreds of conditions ranging from acne to a cough to high blood pressure.

As the cost burden of prescriptions continues to rise for consumers, the new service provides users with affordable on-demand care at any time, from anywhere starting at only $25. Available 100% online, patients can quickly meet their care needs including birth control, cold or flu medication, refills for existing medications and more without any scheduling or video chat required.

"The new offering strengthens Optum Perks' commitment to providing low-cost prescriptions to all regardless of insurance status," said Ken Malley, president of Optum Perks. "All Americans deserve access to affordable healthcare. Optum Perks online care combined with the Optum Perks discount card allows patients who might have skipped important medications or gone without a diagnosis to save money with an accessible alternative."

Optum Perks empowers consumers by ensuring that anyone can receive treatment plans in 15 minutes or less and choose where they get their prescriptions filled – either at a retail pharmacy or sent to their home. Patients will be prompted to fill out a brief questionnaire about their symptoms that will be sent to a board certified provider who will review and provide a diagnosis and treatment plan. Consumers will also be able to use an Optum Perks discount card to ensure the lowest price on any prescribed medication.

With prices that beat the competition 70% of the time, Optum Perks partners with 65,000 pharmacies nationwide to bring consumers the lowest cost on medications. Learn more about Optum Perks and the available online care offerings.

About Optum Perks

Optum Perks makes healthcare more affordable for consumers by providing prescription discounts, on-demand telehealth solutions and more. With Optum Perks, consumers can save up to 80% on prescriptions, with access to more than 64,000 pharmacies nationwide, and access care on-demand for $25 per session. Optum Perks has saved consumers more than $2.4 billion in prescription costs, providing drug affordability for millions of consumers. Optum Perks is a part of RVO Health, which is backed by Red Ventures and UnitedHealth Group's Optum. Each month across its portfolio, RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives.

SOURCE Optum Perks