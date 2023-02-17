OPTUM PHYSICIANS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PETITION TO START A UNION

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 40 physicians employed by OptumCare Medical Group have filed a petition to form a union to address patient care and workload concerns.

"Patient care comes first. Doctors should be the ones making decisions about next steps for their patients, not these restrictions implemented by management," said Dr. Stuart Bussey, UAPD President. "With a union, we can return decision-making to frontline providers."

The physicians working across five hospitals in Orange County desire greater transparency and input into decision-making processes affecting patients at OptumCare. The forming of a union will give them a stronger collective voice to advocate for changes impacting community health.

The petition filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) enables the hospitalists to hold a union election in the coming weeks. If successful, the physicians will join a growing number of healthcare workers who have formed unions to improve their working conditions and ensure the highest quality of care for patients.

About the Union of American Physicians & Dentists

The Union of American Physicians & Dentists (UAPD) has organized physicians and providers since 1972. With more than 5,000 members in California, New Mexico, and Washington State, UAPD is the largest union of licensed physicians and advanced practice clinicians nationwide. Members work for state and county governments, large healthcare organizations and nonprofit health systems, as well as providers in private practice. Learn more at www.uapd.com .

