Optum360 Named #1 for End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management Solution for Health Systems for Fifth Year in a Row in Software Technology and Outsourcing Services

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Book Research announced for the fifth consecutive year Optum360 has been named the leading vendor for Revenue Cycle Management Software Technology as well as the leading vendor RCM Outsourcing solutions both in Hospital Chains, Systems, Corporations and Integrated Delivery Networks according to the 2018 RCM survey responses of 4,649 hospital executives, financial system users and business office leaders. Black Book conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on performance based on 18 RCM indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction.

Optum360 clients scored the highest in end-to-end RCM services for Healthcare Chains, Corporations, Systems and IDNS including best in Strategic Alignment of Client Goals, Innovation and Risk Models, Client Relationships and Cultural Fit, Trust and Accountability, Deployment and Implementation, Integrations, Reliability, Financial Viability and Managerial Stability, Customer Care Support, and Best-of-Breed Technology in the 2018 survey processes.

Black Book™, its founders, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts including Optum. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

Since 2009, Black Book™ has polled the vendor satisfaction across the healthcare, medical and insurance industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives and hospital information technology managers. Nearly 5,000 users participated in the 2018 polls of RCM client experience in a sweeping nine month set including eight separate studies. Additionally, 1,591 respondents that have not yet fully implemented or optimally using RCM outsourcing or technology provided insight on budgeting, adoption plans, factors driving RCM decisions and vendor awareness. 117 hospital-based medical service executives and 2,411 representatives of physician practices, groups and clinics, not affiliated with hospital system ownership also participated.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

