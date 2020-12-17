Optum360 Rated #1 Revenue Cycle Solutions for 7th Year: Best in Coding, RCM Tech & Outsourcing Services, Black Book Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Book Research announced for the seventh consecutive year Optum360 has been named the leading vendor for Revenue Cycle Management Software Technology as well as end-to-end RCM Outsourcing in Hospital Chains, Systems, Corporations and Integrated Delivery Networks. The 2020 RCM survey gathered the responses of 4,600 hospital executives, financial system users and business office leaders about their current technology and services partners' delivery and outcomes. Accordingly, Black Book recognizes top-performing vendors on the survey results, evidencing highest performance based on 18 RCM indicators of client experience, outcomes, product deliverables, and overall customer satisfaction results.

Optum360 clients scored the highest in 12 of 18 end-to-end RCM services for Healthcare Chains, Corporations, Systems and IDNS including best in Strategic Alignment of Client Goals, Innovation and Risk Models, Client Relationships and Cultural Fit, Trust and Accountability, Deployment and Implementation, Interoperability, Reliability, Financial Viability and Managerial Stability, Customer Care Support, and Best-of-Breed Technology in the 2020 survey processes. More information is available on RCM outsourcing client satisfaction at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management

In a separate Q3 2020 Black Book healthcare coding user poll of nineteen hundred respondents, Optum360 also was client rated #1 for Outsourced Coding and Reimbursement, Computer-Assisted Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement services. This is the fourth consecutive year clients' have rated Optum360 as the leading vendor based on coding customer experience and outcomes. More information is available on coding outsourcing client satisfaction at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/coding-health-information-management

