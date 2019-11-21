Optum360 Rated #1 Revenue Cycle Solutions for Sixth Year: Best in Coding, RCM Tech & Outsourcing Services, Black Book Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Book Research announced for the sixth consecutive year Optum360 has been named the leading vendor for Revenue Cycle Management Software Technology as well as the leading vendor for RCM Outsourcing solutions both in Hospital Chains, Systems, Corporations and Integrated Delivery Networks according the 2019 RCM survey responses of 4,838 hospital executives, financial system users and business office leaders. Black Book conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on performance based on 18 RCM indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction.

Optum360 clients scored the highest in 14 of 18 end-to-end RCM services for Healthcare Chains, Corporations, Systems and IDNS including best in Strategic Alignment of Client Goals, Innovation and Risk Models, Client Relationships and Cultural Fit, Trust and Accountability, Deployment and Implementation, Integrations, Reliability, Financial Viability and Managerial Stability, Customer Care Support, and Best-of-Breed Technology in the 2019 survey processes.

In a Q3 2019 Black Book healthcare coding user poll, Optum360 also was client rated#1 for Outsourced Coding and Reimbursement, Computer-Assisted Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement services. This is the third consecutive year client's have rated Optum360 as the leading vendor based on customer experience and outcomes.

Since 2009, Black Book™ has polled the vendor satisfaction across the healthcare, medical and insurance industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives and hospital information technology managers. Nearly 5,000 users participated in the 2019 polls of RCM client experience in a sweeping nine-month set including eight separate studies. Additionally, 1,304 respondents that have not yet fully implemented or optimally using RCM outsourcing or technology provided insight on budgeting, adoption plans, factors driving RCM decisions and vendor awareness. 242 hospitals, inpatient organizations, and IDNs and 2,026 representatives of physician practices, groups and clinics, affiliated with hospital system ownership also participated.

