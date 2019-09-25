Optus Bank Receives $245,547 Award from the U.S. Treasury CDFI Fund

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optus Bank is honored to be one of 113 banks nationally that received a financial award from the CDFI Fund's Bank Enterprise Award (BEA) program.

"This award is a significant recognition of the hard work and commitment of our team to ensure that no person is turned away, regardless where they are on the journey to earn their American Dream" says Dominik Mjartan, Optus Bank President and CEO.

Optus Bank had the privilege of serving Ms. Kadenia Javis with credit and banking services to help grow her successful Javis Financial Services business into a new facility.

The BEA Program provides awards to FDIC insured depository institutions that have increased investments in the most economically distressed communities. Awards help banks invest more in these distressed communities, which accelerates the growth of businesses, creation of jobs, development of affordable housing, and availability of financial services. Optus Bank received the award because of the increase in lending to economically distressed communities in 2018.

"The BEA award will fuel our growth and help ensure that more people and places have access to high quality banking services. Our increasing size, profitability and customer base demonstrates that going the extra mile to help all people build wealth is not just the right thing to do, it can also drive value to all stakeholders. We are most grateful to all the people that decided to bank with us not only because of our quality banking services but also because they believed in our wealth building mission."

For more information, please contact Dominik Mjartan, 803-200-2674, 223602@email4pr.com



About Optus Bank: Optus Bank's origins date back to 1921 when a group of visionary and courageous African American leaders founded a bank on the principle that all people should have access to the American Dream, regardless of their inherited circumstances. Optus Bank is a federally designated Minority Depository Institution, a U.S. Treasury Certified Community Development Financial Institution and an FDIC insured depository. If you believe that all people should have access to wealth building opportunities, visit us at www.optus.bank.

