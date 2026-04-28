OptymEdge and Streetlab Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Functional Vision Endpoints in Clinical Trials

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OptymEdge is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Streetlab to expand the use of Virtual Reality (VR) for real-life functional vision assessments in regulated clinical trials. The collaboration brings together complementary expertise. OptymEdge provides leadership in standardized visual function endpoints - including BCVA assessment, global examiner training, certification, and operational delivery - while Streetlab brings its pioneering expertise in real-life functional vision and mobility testing.

While standardized visual acuity remains foundational in ophthalmic trials, low-vision populations require assessment approaches that better reflect how vision impacts daily life. By joining forces to provide complementary high-value services, OptymEdge and Streetlab enable Sponsors and CROs to incorporate meaningful, patient-relevant functional vision measures alongside traditional endpoints - strengthening trial design without compromising regulatory rigor.

Through clearly defined and independent service offerings, the two organizations create practical and scalable pathways for integrating functional vision endpoints into global, regulated studies.

"Progress in clinical endpoints depends on expanding both what we measure and how we measure it. By bringing thoughtful implementation to emerging functional assessments, we help ensure innovation translates into reliable, actionable data," said Sharjeel Ali, Head of Clinical Services at OptymEdge.

"Functional vision endpoints are essential to understanding the real-world impact of therapies on patients' daily lives. This collaboration allows us to integrate these measures into clinical trials in a way that is operationally robust and fully aligned with regulatory expectations," said Colas Authié, Head of Research and VR-Innovations at Streetlab.

"Together, we are raising the standard for functional vision measurement in clinical research."

SOURCE OptymEdge