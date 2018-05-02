Opulent Events by Gracie Announce the Showcase of Philadelphia's Newest Multi-Use Event Space on May 15th at 6pm

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Opulent Events by Gracie has partnered with renowned floral designers Carl Alan Floral Design to deliver an exceptional Showcase of the newest multi-use event space in Philadelphia. Located on the site of what was once the hottest night out in the city, Egypt Nightclub, the new space continues that tradition, providing a sumptuous environment for concerts and private events, along with restoring this much-loved location once again to its position as the nightclub experience for Philadelphia.

Carl Alan Floral Design

Opening for the first time since the closure of the famous Egypt Nightclub over 20 years ago, this new space combines a spectacular night club, concert hall and multi-use event space for the right clientele. Promising an unforgettable experience for attendees, this showcase will allow discerning guests to enjoy the lavish surroundings, amid the beautiful surroundings of Opulent Events by Gracie and the wonderful Carl Alan Floral Design creations.

This red-carpet event will be filled with prominent influencers and media personalities, and features a live 16-man band performing, along with a DJ and VJ and a complete fashion show to provide the entertainment and experience this venue has to offer. "It's a chance to see the finest entertainment experience in Philadelphia today, and the 1st premier reveal I have been involved with in the city since making Philadelphia my home 5 years ago," said Opulent Events by Gracie owner Gracie Foreman, an industry star with over 20 years of event experience. "It's been such a wonderful project to work on with our incredible partners at Carl Alan Floral Design, and we believe this will be the best showcase of the year, with a wonderful location and fantastic entertainment combining for a truly memorable experience for everyone in attendance."

This new multi-use space is perfect for disguised clientele looking to create a statement event, and is flexible enough to suit a variety of high-quality experiences, including:

Appreciation Events

Business Network

Company/Organization Milestones

Executive Retreats & Incentive Programs

Fundraisers

Galas/Dinners

Holiday Parties

News Conferences

Product/Service Launches

Working with Carl Alan Floral Design, Opulent Events by Gracie have created something new and unique for guests to enjoy, a step away from the traditional to create a fresh and exciting approach for Philadelphia's newest event space. The owners of this amazing new venue, while already successful in sports agency representation, partnering with global brands across the world, they are determined to create Philadelphia's premier event space, and have fully embraced that vision.

Through innovative ideas and a bold approach, the two organizations have been able to produce a Showcase that lives up to the grandeur and vision of the location, creating an event that should be an essential on any calendar. Not only does the event include exceptional entertainment and a chance to see this immaculate new venue first-hand, but a full press room will be available for interviews, including with the owners of the venue, in addition to Gracie Foreman and her partners Vito and Carl.

Those looking to attend this exclusive event can register online, and then be one of the first to experience the hottest new venue in Philadelphia today.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pressmedia-celebrate-the-open-house-of-indie-registration-44727378794

About Opulent Events by Gracie

Opulent Events by Gracie is a premier event management company located in Philadelphia. Bringing an innovative approach and a unique vision along with over 20 years of industry experience, they deliver creativity, limitless resources, and impeccable events for life's special moments. When only the best will do; we give only the best to our clients.

Opulent Events by Gracie

Phone: 215-376-5758

Website: www.gracie-events.com

LinkedIn: gracie-foreman

company/preferred-events-llc

Twitter: @OpulentEventbyG

Facebook: facebook.com/opulenteventsbygracie

About Carl Alan Floral Designs – celebrating its 100th year, Carl Alan is one of the region's leading and most awarded floral design firms, specializing in weddings, mitzvahs, corporate decor and individual parties and events. The company is currently run by the family's 3rd generation, Carl Schwartz. Carl Alan has received numerous awards, including one presented by The Knot Magazine for best wedding florist in Philadelphia, the prestigious Mather and Company Award for floral excellence in designing and the NFA (National Florist Association) Award for best floral design company in Philadelphia. This acclaimed design team has provided arrangements for events and galas honoring Sandra Day O'Connor, Joan Rivers, Steve Forbes, Bruce Willis, Angie Dickinson, Carl Bernstein, Salman Rushdie, Gregory Peck, President Bush, President Obama and Army Lt. Gen. David Petraeus. Floral arrangements include design for Samuel L. Jackson, Fergie and Kathleen Turner.

Carl Alan Floral Designs, Ltd.

1700 Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Phone: 215) 246-0171

Website: CarlAlan.com

Twitter: @CarlAlanLtd

Facebook: facebook.com/CarlAlanFloral

Instagram: @CarlAlanFloralLtd

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opulent-events-by-gracie-announce-the-showcase-of-philadelphias-newest-multi-use-event-space-on-may-15th-at-6pm-300641101.html

SOURCE Opulent Events by Gracie

Related Links

http://www.gracie-events.com

