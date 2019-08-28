Opulent Living & Travel Brand, Snob World, by Cole Moscatel & Kelsea Moscatel, Announces Upcoming VIP Launch Party

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snob World , a luxury lifestyle and travel brand, created by opulent jet-setters Cole Moscatel and Kelsea Moscatel, has announced that they will be hosting an exclusive VIP party in Los Angeles this November to celebrate the official launch of Snob World. This show-stopping night will be the talk of the town, as the party will gear up for the brand's worldwide take-over in 2020!

The elite destination for all things extravagant is set to explode in a major way during the new year, and is on course to put Cole and Kelsea at the forefront of up-and-coming socialites and key influencers. The star-studded event will heighten their status as travel and lux-living connoisseurs.

"We are beyond excited to host this launch party, as it will signify that Snob World is finally our true reality," says Kelsea Moscatel. "In celebration of the brand, which is a replication of my husband and I's lifestyle, we have to commemorate its official inauguration in the most exciting and lavish way possible."

Amongst celebrities, state-of-the-art decor, and world-class performers, Snob World also has plans to offer special passes for their most loyal followers to attend this prestigious and private affair.

"Kelsea and I have put a lot of work into creating this brand for others to enjoy and we're elated to be able to share all of what Snob World represents — only the finest in everything — with many people at the launch party," explains Cole Moscatel.

Developing Snob World has been a long process for the power couple, as the site not only offers photos/videos/blogs/travel tips etc., but it is also a soon-to-be-opened online store that will sell high-quality travel accessories and more, designed exclusively by the Moscatels.

Follow Snob World on Instagram as full details on the launch party's location, date, and special passes will be announced soon!

Snob World — @snob_world

Cole — @colemoscatel

Kelsea — @iamthesnob

For more information on Snob World or to interview the Moscatels, contact EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or email Eileen@ekcpr.com

About:

Snob World is a luxurious travel, lifestyle blog, and store, offering direct access inside the lives of its founders, married jet-setters Cole and Kelsea Moscatel. It's a prime source for those who aspire to live an opulent life.

SOURCE Snob World

Related Links

https://www.snobworld.com

